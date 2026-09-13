ETV Bharat / state

Sinjara Festival Celebrated At Moti Dungri Temple In Rajasthan's Jaipur

Devotees from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and West Bengal, among other states began gathering at the temple since early in the morning to have darshan of Lord Ganesh.

As part of rituals, approximately 3,500 kilograms of henna was brought from Sojat to the temple for the 'mehndi pujan' of Lord Ganesh. After the henna is offered to Lord Ganesha, it will be distributed as prasad among devotees from around eight locations starting 7:30 pm. For devotees arriving at the temple, the sinjara mehndi is not just a prasad, but a symbol of faith and auspicious coincidence.

Long queues were seen around the temple, stretching to MD Road on one side and GLN Road on the other. Some devotees have been camping near the shrine since Saturday night.

Due to the large number of devotees, controlling the traffic and crowds around the temple has become a challenge for the police. Due to the long queues, the routes to the shrine had to be diverted a day in advance.

Devotees entering the shrine (ETV Bharat)

Abhishek Sharma, from the temple's mahant family said the Sinjara festival is celebrated in the court of the first revered deity, just as it is celebrated during auspicious events in any family. "The henna offered to Lord Ganesh is taken home and is considered an auspicious sign. It is believed that the mehndi is applied to the hands of those whose auspicious events have been delayed for a long time, or to young men and women who are unable to get married despite reaching marriageable age," he said.

The mehndi prasad that will be distributed among the devotees (ETV Bharat)

There is a belief among devotees that applying sinjara mehndi offered to Lord Ganesh on the hands creates the possibility of marriage. A devotee from Gurugram said if the mehndi is applied to the hands of a young man or woman, it can lead to marriage within a year.

Given the large crowds that have gathered at the shrine since morning, a large number of devotees are expected to arrive during the evening's mehndi distribution. Barricades and CCTV cameras have been installed to ensure that devotees do not face any difficulties, said a police officer.