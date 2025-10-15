Devotees Allowed To Visit Tirumala’s Sacred Tirthas from February 1, 2026; TTD Issues Guidelines
The TTD has advised people above 60 years of age, or with health issues, not to visit Thumburu, Kumaradhara, or Sri Ramakrishna Tirthas.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 3:40 PM IST
Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced that devotees will be permitted to visit the sacred Tirthas located on the Seshachalam hills starting February 1, 2026. While some of these holy sites will remain open throughout the year, others can be accessed only on specific auspicious days.
The TTD has issued detailed instructions for devotees planning to visit the holy spots. Akasha Ganga, located 3 km from Tirumala, can be easily accessed via temple buses or private vehicles and is open daily. Here, Lord Shiva is anointed with water from this Tirtha.
Pandava Tirtha, situated 2.5 km east of the Srivari Temple on the Papa Vinasanam road, is open for regular visits and witnesses special Abhishekam rituals by temple priests during Maha Shivaratri. Chakratheertham, located near Shilathoranam, is also open year-round and requires a short walk from the drop point.
Some Tirthas are seasonal and have restrictions. Thumburu Tirtha, seven and a half miles from the Lord Balaji temple, is accessible by bus till Papavinasanam, followed by a trek. The Thumburu Tirtha Mukkoti will be observed on April 1, 2026 (Phalguna month).
Similarly, Kumaradhara Tirtha, located northwest of the temple, requires a 4 km trek from Papavinasanam and is open on the full moon day of Phalguna (March 3, 2026).
Sri Ramakrishna Tirtha is accessible by bus to Papavinasanam, followed by a 5 km forest walk. The Tirtha Mukkoti is celebrated on the full moon of Magha (February 1, 2026).
TTD has announced to provide drinking water, medical staff, and temporary ladders to ensure devotees’ safety. However, people above 60 years of age, or those with heart, respiratory, or obesity-related issues, have been advised not to visit Thumburu, Kumaradhara, or Sri Ramakrishna Tirthas.
On these special Tirtha days, only Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses will operate from Tirumala to Papavinasanam, and personal vehicles will not be allowed.
Read More