Devotees Allowed To Visit Tirumala’s Sacred Tirthas from February 1, 2026; TTD Issues Guidelines

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced that devotees will be permitted to visit the sacred Tirthas located on the Seshachalam hills starting February 1, 2026. While some of these holy sites will remain open throughout the year, others can be accessed only on specific auspicious days.

The TTD has issued detailed instructions for devotees planning to visit the holy spots. Akasha Ganga, located 3 km from Tirumala, can be easily accessed via temple buses or private vehicles and is open daily. Here, Lord Shiva is anointed with water from this Tirtha.

Pandava Tirtha, situated 2.5 km east of the Srivari Temple on the Papa Vinasanam road, is open for regular visits and witnesses special Abhishekam rituals by temple priests during Maha Shivaratri. Chakratheertham, located near Shilathoranam, is also open year-round and requires a short walk from the drop point.

Some Tirthas are seasonal and have restrictions. Thumburu Tirtha, seven and a half miles from the Lord Balaji temple, is accessible by bus till Papavinasanam, followed by a trek. The Thumburu Tirtha Mukkoti will be observed on April 1, 2026 (Phalguna month).