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Devotee To Offer 121 Kg Of Gold Ornaments To Lord Venkateswara In Tirumala

A large number of devotees offer prayers during the Rathotsavam as part of the Brahmotsavam celebrations, in Tirumala on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. ( IANS )

Tirumala: A devotee is set to donate about 121 kg of gold ornaments, valued at an estimated Rs 150 crore to Rs 160 crore, to Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala temple, Andhra Pradesh, sources said on Saturday.

The gold ornaments, comprising 45 pieces arranged into nine sets, have been specially crafted for the deity, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) sources said. The offering would be the largest individual gold donation to Lord Venkateswara in the history of the temple, they added.

According to sources, the devotee has already held discussions with TTD officials about the donation and is expected to formally hand over the ornaments on November 26. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is also expected to visit Tirumala on the same day, and the offering is likely to be presented in his presence.