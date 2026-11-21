Devotee To Offer 121 Kg Of Gold Ornaments To Lord Venkateswara In Tirumala
The offering would become the largest individual gold donation to Lord Venkateswara in the history of the Tirumala temple
Published : November 21, 2026 at 8:28 PM IST
Tirumala: A devotee is set to donate about 121 kg of gold ornaments, valued at an estimated Rs 150 crore to Rs 160 crore, to Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala temple, Andhra Pradesh, sources said on Saturday.
The gold ornaments, comprising 45 pieces arranged into nine sets, have been specially crafted for the deity, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) sources said. The offering would be the largest individual gold donation to Lord Venkateswara in the history of the temple, they added.
According to sources, the devotee has already held discussions with TTD officials about the donation and is expected to formally hand over the ornaments on November 26.
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is also expected to visit Tirumala on the same day, and the offering is likely to be presented in his presence.
Earlier on Thursday, TTD Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary stated that the SV Annaprasadam Trust in Tirumala received donations amounting to Rs 1,100 crore over the last two years.
He noted that this accounts for more than 53 per cent of the total donations received by the TTD. With this, the trust's current corpus fund has reached approximately Rs 3,100 crore.
He said that the 'Annadanam' (offering of food) program, which began in 1985, serving 2,000 people, has grown significantly over the years.
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