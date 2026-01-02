Devotee Offers Rs 80-Lakh Crown To Sai Baba In Shirdi On New Year Day
On New Year day, when lakhs gathered in Shirdi to pay obeisance, a Haryana devotee offered an intricate gold and diamond crown to Sai Baba.
Published : January 2, 2026 at 12:48 PM IST
Shirdi: As the New Year began, lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad gathered in Shirdi, seeking blessings and offering prayers at the samadhi of Sai Baba. But among the sea of pilgrims was Pradeep Mohanty, a Sai devotee from Faridabad, Haryana, who arrived in Shirdi with his family on Thursday night, not only with prayers but something different. After paying obeisance at Sai Baba’s samadhi, Mohanty offered a gold and diamond-studded crown valued at Rs 80 lakh.
According to the Shri Sai Baba Sansthan Trust, the exquisitely crafted crown is made of 585 grams of pure gold and is embedded with 153 carats of precious diamonds. The total weight of the crown is approximately 655 grams.
The crown was ceremonially placed on Sai Baba’s idol for a brief period, allowing devotees present there to witness the divine beauty, before being formally handed over to the Chief Executive Officer of the Sai Baba Trust, Goraksh Gadilkar.
The Trust felicitated Pradeep Mohanty and his wife Pratima Mohanty with a shawl and a Sai Baba idol, as a mark of recognition for their offering and devotion.
Devotees from across the world have earlier been offering things as per their capabilities, transcending region, wealth and time.
