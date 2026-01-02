ETV Bharat / state

Devotee Offers Rs 80-Lakh Crown To Sai Baba In Shirdi On New Year Day

Shirdi: As the New Year began, lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad gathered in Shirdi, seeking blessings and offering prayers at the samadhi of Sai Baba. But among the sea of pilgrims was Pradeep Mohanty, a Sai devotee from Faridabad, Haryana, who arrived in Shirdi with his family on Thursday night, not only with prayers but something different. After paying obeisance at Sai Baba’s samadhi, Mohanty offered a gold and diamond-studded crown valued at Rs 80 lakh.

According to the Shri Sai Baba Sansthan Trust, the exquisitely crafted crown is made of 585 grams of pure gold and is embedded with 153 carats of precious diamonds. The total weight of the crown is approximately 655 grams.