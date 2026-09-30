ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Pilgrim, Performing Rituals For His Late Father, Swept Away In Alaknanda River In Uttarakhand

Chamoli : A 40-year-old pilgrim from Tamil Nadu was swept away by the strong current of Alaknanda river at Nandprayag in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

Police said, the deceased, identified as Guru Prasad, had been to Nandprayag to perform 'Tarpan' (ancestral ritual rites) of his deceased father. He had been to the banks of Alakananda river to fetch water for his mother. But he slipped and fell into the river and was swept away by the strong current.

Prasad's body has not yet been found, and teams of police and SDRF are looking for it. Prasad, a resident of Ramnagar in Tamil Nadu, was a part of a pilgrim group from the southern state and had been to Badrinath with his mother. His father had passed away around a year ago.

Police said Prasad performed the 'Tarpan' for his father at Nandprayag, the confluence of the Nandakini and Alaknanda rivers. He then went to the riverbank to collect water for his mother. Suddenly, his foot slipped and he fell into the strong current of the Alaknanda river and was swept away by a strong current.