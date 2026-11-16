55-Year-Old Devotee Electrocuted In Bengal's Hooghly During Chhath Puja
Demanding a thorough investigation and punishment for the accused, locals alleged haphazard electrical installments and inadequate security arrangements led to the tragic incident.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
Pandabeswar: A 55-year-old man died after allegedly being electrocuted while offering prayers to the rising sun on the occasion of Chhath Puja at the Gaighat ghat in Pandabeswar in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Binod Nonia, a resident of Pandabeswar area.
Residents have raised questions over the role of administrative officials and the safety measures at the ghat. A police official said, "A thorough investigation into the incident has begun. We are examining where the negligence occurred, and no one found responsible will be spared."
According to locals, thousands of devotees had gathered at the Gaighat Chhath ghat to offer prayers to the rising sun. Among them, Binod was also participating in the puja when he came into contact with a live electric wire near the ghat and immediately collapsed on the ground, triggering panic among the devotees.
A large contingent of police personnel rushed to the scene. Senior administrative officials, including Andal ACP, Deepkumar Das, the Officer-in-Charge of Pandabeswar police station, Sushovan Bandyopadhyay as well as the BDO and the joint BDO arrived at the Gaighat Chhath Ghat. The body was sent it to Asansol District Hospital for postmortem.
Angry over the incident, residents pointed out that top-ranking officials, including the Commissioner of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate and the District Magistrate, had visited and inspected various Chhath Ghats prior to the festival and questioned as to how such a major lapse could have occurred.
Alleging haphazard electrical installations and inadequate security arrangements at the ghat, locals are demanding a thorough investigation to identify those responsible and to ensure strict punishment.
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