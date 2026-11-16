ETV Bharat / state

55-Year-Old Devotee Electrocuted In Bengal's Hooghly During Chhath Puja

Neighbours gather outside the house of the deceased ( ETV Bharat )

Pandabeswar: A 55-year-old man died after allegedly being electrocuted while offering prayers to the rising sun on the occasion of Chhath Puja at the Gaighat ghat in Pandabeswar in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Binod Nonia, a resident of Pandabeswar area.

Residents have raised questions over the role of administrative officials and the safety measures at the ghat. A police official said, "A thorough investigation into the incident has begun. We are examining where the negligence occurred, and no one found responsible will be spared." According to locals, thousands of devotees had gathered at the Gaighat Chhath ghat to offer prayers to the rising sun. Among them, Binod was also participating in the puja when he came into contact with a live electric wire near the ghat and immediately collapsed on the ground, triggering panic among the devotees.