'Devoid Of Facts': Gujarat Court Acquits Youth Booked Under POCSO Act
The case stemmed from a 2022 complaint against the man after he ended his engagement to a minor girl.
Published : November 23, 2025 at 3:50 PM IST
Surat: A Surat Sessions Court has acquitted a rickshaw driver booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, declaring the prosecution evidence “insufficient” and the complainant’s allegations “devoid of facts.”
The case stemmed from a 2022 complaint against the man after he ended his engagement to a minor girl. The defense argued that the accused refused to go ahead with the marriage after learning that the girl was minor and could lead to legal trouble. A POCSO case was then filed against him.
Senior advocate MM Gajiya and lawyer Pranay Rajput, who represented the accused, argued that the charges were based on a “fabricated narrative”, citing the lack of medical evidence, contradictory statements by witnesses and “the overall weakness of the prosecution’s case.”
“This entire case was fabricated and an attempt to misuse the law,” they argued in court.
After hearing the arguments from both sides, the Sessions Court said no one can be convicted under a serious law like POCSO “on mere suspicion” and stressed that strong and credible evidence is required for a conviction.
The man’s family welcomed the acquittal, while Rajput told the media that the ruling exposed how “the law was seriously misused to frame an innocent person in a false case” but “the court had honestly brought out the truth and delivered justice.”
