ETV Bharat / state

'Devoid Of Facts': Gujarat Court Acquits Youth Booked Under POCSO Act

Surat: A Surat Sessions Court has acquitted a rickshaw driver booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, declaring the prosecution evidence “insufficient” and the complainant’s allegations “devoid of facts.”

The case stemmed from a 2022 complaint against the man after he ended his engagement to a minor girl. The defense argued that the accused refused to go ahead with the marriage after learning that the girl was minor and could lead to legal trouble. A POCSO case was then filed against him.

Senior advocate MM Gajiya and lawyer Pranay Rajput, who represented the accused, argued that the charges were based on a “fabricated narrative”, citing the lack of medical evidence, contradictory statements by witnesses and “the overall weakness of the prosecution’s case.”