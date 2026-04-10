ETV Bharat / state

Went Underground to Establish an Egalitarian Society: Former Maoist Devji with ETV Bharat

Korutla: Thippiri Tirupati, widely known as Devji, a former top-ranking Maoist leader who recently surrendered, said he was compelled to go underground while still being a college student as he was keen on establishing an egalitarian society free from exploitation and oppression.

Having returned to his ancestral home in Korutla in Jagtial district in northern Telangana on Wednesday after a gap of three decades, he spent the next day in the company of his family members and relatives.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Devji recalled his association with Naxalism. he said, "In 1980, when I was an intermediate student, I joined the RSU (Radical Students Union) and fought for the realisation of rights. At that time, I participated in agitations to oppose the repressive attitude of the police towards students. One day, policemen barged into an examination centre at a college in Karimnagar and terrorised the students who were writing exams. So we organised protests against the then-police officer, Linga Reddy. I continued to work with the RSU, and was based in Karimnagar district headquarters until the end of 1983," he said.

At that time, the CPI(ML) was led by Muppala Ramachandra Rao, Saini Prabhakar and Daggu Raji Reddy. "In April 1984, I went underground to work alongside them. Since then, considering the entire nation as my home, we continued to wage a struggle against the oppression faced by the destitutes, tribal communities and marginalised sections of society," he said.