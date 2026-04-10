Went Underground to Establish an Egalitarian Society: Former Maoist Devji with ETV Bharat
Since 2004, acting on the directives of the Maoist Party's top leadership, Devji said he worked in Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, West Bengal and Uttarakhand.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Korutla: Thippiri Tirupati, widely known as Devji, a former top-ranking Maoist leader who recently surrendered, said he was compelled to go underground while still being a college student as he was keen on establishing an egalitarian society free from exploitation and oppression.
Having returned to his ancestral home in Korutla in Jagtial district in northern Telangana on Wednesday after a gap of three decades, he spent the next day in the company of his family members and relatives.
In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Devji recalled his association with Naxalism. he said, "In 1980, when I was an intermediate student, I joined the RSU (Radical Students Union) and fought for the realisation of rights. At that time, I participated in agitations to oppose the repressive attitude of the police towards students. One day, policemen barged into an examination centre at a college in Karimnagar and terrorised the students who were writing exams. So we organised protests against the then-police officer, Linga Reddy. I continued to work with the RSU, and was based in Karimnagar district headquarters until the end of 1983," he said.
At that time, the CPI(ML) was led by Muppala Ramachandra Rao, Saini Prabhakar and Daggu Raji Reddy. "In April 1984, I went underground to work alongside them. Since then, considering the entire nation as my home, we continued to wage a struggle against the oppression faced by the destitutes, tribal communities and marginalised sections of society," he said.
Since 2004, acting on the directives of the Maoist Party's top leadership, Devji said he worked in states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, West Bengal and Uttarakhand.
"Given that the Central government has been conducting operations to eliminate Maoists over the past few months, and because our families appealed to us via social media to return to the mainstream of society, we decided to re-enter public life," he said.
On February 18, several leaders, including Devji, voluntarily submitted to arrest in Hyderabad. On the 24th of the same month, the police informed the media that we had surrendered.
"This was not a surrender; we came forward because we all wished to return to public life. We urge the Central government to lift the ban on the Maoist Party. From now on, I will remain among the people and fight for their issues. I have no intention to contest elections," Devji said.
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