Just A Trailer: Fadnavis On BJP Clean Sweep In Local Bodies' Poll
Fadnavis urged the BJP party workers to work hard, saying the picture will be revealed in the municipal corporation polls.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 5:44 PM IST
Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis thanked the people of the state for bestowing faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party and credited the party's Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule for the victory in Nagpur district.
"Our party has won 22 out of the 27 seats in Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayats of Nagpur district. The credit for our party's success goes to our guardian minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule. These are excellent results, and it has shown our party as the number one in the state of Maharashtra," said Fadnavis.
Fadnavis thanked the people of Maharashtra for bestowing their faith in the BJP. "Truly grateful to the people of Maharashtra for blessing an overwhelming mandate to the BJP and Mahayuti in the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections. This remarkable success belongs to our dedicated workers, thanks to their hard work, commitment, and perseverance that has made this victory possible," Fadnavis said.
He added that the Mahayuti alliance of the BJP-Shiv Sena and NCP have presidents in 75 per cent of the local bodies and 210 presidents of the municipal councils. 210 presidents of the Maha Vikas Agadhi have been elected. "For the first time in 30 years, such a high number of councillors have been elected," said Fadnavis.
Fadnavis appreciated the people of Maharashtra for affirming faith in the saffron party. "We are really grateful to the people for once again reaffirming their unwavering faith in the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the guidance of BJP National President and Union Minister J P Nadda and BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin, paving the way for the BJP’s historic victory," said Fadnavis.
The BJP has secured victory in 129 municipal councils, which is 45 per cent, which is a significant rise since 2017. Mahayuti won 215 municipal councils, which is 74.65 per cent, out of a total of 288 municipal councils. In terms of the number of corporators, the BJP had won 1602 seats in 2017, which has now surged to 3325.
This year, the BJP won more than double the seats. The Mahayuti won 4331 seats, which is 62.30 per cent, out of a total of 6952 seats.
Fadnavis thanked the Maharashtra BJP leadership. "Heartiest congratulations to Maharashtra BJP State President Ravindra Chavan for the outstanding performance in this election, the first held under his tenure and leadership. Congratulations to all my colleagues too and our tireless workers who have put in hard work."
In the current political scenario, all political parties are using allegories from Hindi films. While Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Sanjay Raut called the BJP the villain of the Dhurandhar film, Dakait, Fadnavis said, "This victory is just a trailer of what we will see in the final results of the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections in the state."
Fadnavis was speaking with his party workers and leaders in Nagpur, wherein he urged every party worker to put in hard efforts for the January 15, 2026, elections. Counting for Municipal Corporation polls will be held on January 16, 2026.
