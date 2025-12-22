ETV Bharat / state

Just A Trailer: Fadnavis On BJP Clean Sweep In Local Bodies' Poll

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis thanked the people of the state for bestowing faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party and credited the party's Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule for the victory in Nagpur district.

"Our party has won 22 out of the 27 seats in Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayats of Nagpur district. The credit for our party's success goes to our guardian minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule. These are excellent results, and it has shown our party as the number one in the state of Maharashtra," said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis thanked the people of Maharashtra for bestowing their faith in the BJP. "Truly grateful to the people of Maharashtra for blessing an overwhelming mandate to the BJP and Mahayuti in the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections. This remarkable success belongs to our dedicated workers, thanks to their hard work, commitment, and perseverance that has made this victory possible," Fadnavis said.

He added that the Mahayuti alliance of the BJP-Shiv Sena and NCP have presidents in 75 per cent of the local bodies and 210 presidents of the municipal councils. 210 presidents of the Maha Vikas Agadhi have been elected. "For the first time in 30 years, such a high number of councillors have been elected," said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis appreciated the people of Maharashtra for affirming faith in the saffron party. "We are really grateful to the people for once again reaffirming their unwavering faith in the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the guidance of BJP National President and Union Minister J P Nadda and BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin, paving the way for the BJP’s historic victory," said Fadnavis.