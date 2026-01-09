ETV Bharat / state

'Fadnavis May Have Good Intentions, But Has No Power To Enact': Raj Thackeray

Mumbai: In the second part of the joint interview, the Thackeray brothers Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray have accused the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) central leadership of a conspiracy to split Mumbai from Maharashtra.

However, in one of the recent rallies, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified that Mumbai will always be integral to Maharashtra. Speaking to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, the cousins clarified that the statements made by Fadnavis are not very significant.

"Fadnavis's intentions are good, but he has no control over the situation," Raj said and upheld the undivided Shiv Sena's long-standing belief that there is a plot to split Mumbai from Maharashtra.

"You see, Mumbai is only being kept with the state (Maharashtra) for the sake of it. Look at how the culture of this city is being destroyed," he said.

Uddhav said, "They have planned well to take over Mumbai. See the track for the bullet train is being laid near Dharavi. See who has been given the Dharavi redevelopment project."

Raj said that is exactly what he has been trying to expose - the strategic land sale to specific businessmen. "During the Samyukta Maharashtra movement (struggle for united Maharashtra), there were a handful of wealthy businessmen in Mumbai who had demanded that Mumbai be separated from Maharashtra. Now, those five have increased to 50," he said, adding that there is a strategy to sell all the land around the megacity to a wealthy businessman.