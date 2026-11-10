ETV Bharat / state

'UCC Is Constitutional Responsibility': Devendra Fadnavis Slams Owaisi's Hindu Civil Code Allegation

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday justified his government's decision to draft a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying it is committed towards following the Constitutional directive that asks states to implement the code.

Hitting back at AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi for criticising the move, said "Mr. Owaisi is an intelligent and educated man. However, it is inappropriate for someone like him to make such statements on this subject. Had he read the country's Constitution carefully, he certainly would not have made such criticisms."

"In Islam, marriage is a contract; it is not a bond spanning seven lifetimes. For this reason, Hindu law cannot be applied to other religions," he said.

Owaisi explained that in Islam, children born from a marriage are granted legal recognition, and concept of a 'live-in' relationship is not recognised under Islamic principles. Regarding the system of divorce, he alleged that the government is attempting to impose rules upon other communities based on the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act.

He also noted that retired Bombay High Court Justice RC Chavan has resigned from the committee, claiming that Justice Chavan had raised objections regarding the lack of representation for minority communities within the panel.

He termed that BJP's exercises with UCC initiatives in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand were not uniform civil codes but attempts to impose a "Hindu Civil Code" that is being imposed upon non-Hindu communities.

Owaisi said that the government had invited public opinion and prepared a questionnaire for it. He questioned the questionnaire's focus on polygamy and extra-judicial divorce, alleging it did not include questions on Hindu Undivided Family.

"Just as the Constitution contains directives regarding the prohibition of cow slaughter, it also includes provisions for UCC. It may take time to bring society to a level of maturity but its implementation is essential," he said.

Fadnavis emphasised that his government is committed towards following these constitutional directives and is not acting outside the scope of the Constitution.

The Chief Minister clarified that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar included Directive Principles of State Policy in the Constitution, which explicitly state that implementing a Uniform Civil Code across the country is a duty and a constitutional responsibility of the state. This means UCC is rooted in the Directive Principles of State Policy, he said.

Responding to the ongoing speculation surrounding the potential merger of the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), he said, "The decision regarding a merger will be taken by the leaders of the respective parties. On one side, there is senior leader Sharad Pawar, while on the other, there are leaders like Sunetra Pawar, Praful Patel, and Sunil Tatkare. Only they can speak officially about a merger. It would not be appropriate for us to comment on their party."

He clarified that even though both factions of the NCP are independent entities, if they wish to come together, they must take the BJP the largest constituent of the NDA into confidence. "A merger is not possible without us. As of now, we have not received any official communication from either side regarding such discussions," he said.

He further remarked that it would be unfair to compare the political experience of Ajit Pawar with that of Sunetra Pawar, noting that the former was a leader with extensive, long-standing experience.

Gokul Milk Union Dispute

Regarding the dispute over the chairmanship of the Gokul Milk Union in Kolhapur, the Chief Minister clarified that the government has no political agenda to take control. One faction in Gokul holds 13 directors, while the other holds 12. A quorum of 14 directors is mandatory for a meeting. As neither faction possesses the required number, the election of the chairman has been stalled.

"Due to these statutory hurdles, the state cabinet decided to appoint four nominated directors. We have no political agenda to take control of Gokul. Had the government intended to seize control, it could have simply allowed the authority to pass directly to the District Deputy Registrar (DDR) due to the lack of a quorum. There are only 5,000 voters in Gokul, yet the Congress is attempting to give this election an unwarranted political colour. If all the local leaders Hasan Mushrif, Vinay Kore, and Satej Patil sit together and reach a consensus, the government will not pose any obstacles," he said.

Fadnavis Lauds Mumbai Police

Regarding the investigation into the death of Disha Salian, Fadnavis, who also oversees the Home Department, said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Mumbai Police found no incriminating evidence or suspicious facts during their inquiry. The police had prepared and submitted a report to the court based on the evidence they had gathered.

However, as the court identified certain legal shortcomings in the Mumbai Police's report, it has now handed over the investigation to the CBI. The CBI will henceforth conduct further inquiries into the case. The Chief Minister noted that investigative agencies are required to base their reports on the evidence they uncover.

Addressing the state's law and order situation and the activities of the Bishnoi gang, the Chief Minister commended the performance of the Mumbai Police. "The Mumbai Police, which once ranked second, has now become the most professional police force in the world," he said.

He said the Bishnoi gang's actions are primarily aimed at instilling fear. In every criminal case reported in Mumbai, the police have promptly apprehended all the accused. One of the four key operatives of the gang the mastermind behind the shooting incidents has already been arrested abroad. Furthermore, legal proceedings are underway to secure the arrest of another primary suspect, who is also abroad, and he will soon be brought to India, he said.

The Chief Minister lauded the Mumbai Police for their exceptional skill, noting that they possess the unique ability to track down and arrest criminals even from a moving train immediately upon receiving information about a crime.