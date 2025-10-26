Devendra Fadnavis Dismisses BJP Link In Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Case
Maharashtra CM dismissed claims by the opposition linking BJP leaders to the female doctor’s suicide. Rahul Gandhi termed it "institutional murder" after her letter surfaced.
Published : October 26, 2025 at 7:29 PM IST
Mumbai: Days after the suicide of a woman doctor in Maharashtra’s Satara district, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed reports of the alleged involvement of a few Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in the case.
The opposition linked BJP MP Ranjitsinh Nimbalkar with the case after a purported letter written by the doctor before her death also surfaced, in which she claimed to have been facing pressure from hospital authorities and staff associated with a BJP leader to change the medical reports of undertrial prisoners. Later, opposition leaders alleged that the BJP leader being referred to is Nimbalkar.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also reacted to the case and attacked Maharashtra's BJP-led Mahayuti government on Sunday. He described the tragedy as a case of “institutionalised murder”.
Taking to the social media platform X, Gandhi said that the doctor's death exposed the “inhumane and insensitive” face of the Fadnavis administration.
The 29-year-old doctor, who died at the district hospital in Satara on Thursday night, left behind a suicide note scribbled on her palm in which she alleged that she was raped repeatedly by police sub-inspector Gopal Badne and mentally harassed by software engineer Prashant Bankar. The police arrested both of the accused.
“The police have arrested the accused in no time. The truth is coming out in the case. We will not sit quiet till we ensure that the family of the doctor gets justice,” Fadnavis said while speaking at an event in Phaltan. “The name of Ranjitsinh (Nimbalkar) is being linked with the case without any reason. Maharashtra knows what Deva Bhau is all about. If there had been even the slightest suspicion, I would not have come to this event. I would have cancelled the event.”
The chief minister said his government would not compromise when the issue is related to a woman and accused the opposition of “playing politics” with a sensitive issue.
“I will not tolerate it. I will give them a befitting reply... Some people are trying to throw mud at me, but they are already neck deep in mud. Let them throw the mud at me; my heart is clean. Nothing will deter me,” he said, addressing the event.
Nimbalkar, who also spoke at the occasion, termed Fadnavis’s visit to Phaltan as “significant”. “Your coming to Phaltan will provide new direction to the people of Phaltan. In the last 70 years, only Fadnavis has done a lot for the taluka.”
