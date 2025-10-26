ETV Bharat / state

Devendra Fadnavis Dismisses BJP Link In Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Case

Mumbai: Days after the suicide of a woman doctor in Maharashtra’s Satara district, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed reports of the alleged involvement of a few Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in the case.

The opposition linked BJP MP Ranjitsinh Nimbalkar with the case after a purported letter written by the doctor before her death also surfaced, in which she claimed to have been facing pressure from hospital authorities and staff associated with a BJP leader to change the medical reports of undertrial prisoners. Later, opposition leaders alleged that the BJP leader being referred to is Nimbalkar.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also reacted to the case and attacked Maharashtra's BJP-led Mahayuti government on Sunday. He described the tragedy as a case of “institutionalised murder”.

Taking to the social media platform X, Gandhi said that the doctor's death exposed the “inhumane and insensitive” face of the Fadnavis administration.

The 29-year-old doctor, who died at the district hospital in Satara on Thursday night, left behind a suicide note scribbled on her palm in which she alleged that she was raped repeatedly by police sub-inspector Gopal Badne and mentally harassed by software engineer Prashant Bankar. The police arrested both of the accused.