Devendra Chaurasia Murder Case: MP High Court Acquits 18, Upholds Life Sentence For 7

Damoh: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday acquitted 18 people in the high-profile Devendra Chaurasia murder case. The court upheld the life imprisonment of seven others linked to the murder. As many as 25 people were accused in this case.

Among those sentenced to life imprisonment are Govind Parihar, husband of former BSP MLA Rambai Parihar from Patharia, and his brother-in-law. A two-bench headed by justices Vivek Agarwal and Ramkumar Choubey upheld the life imprisonment sentences handed down by the lower court. The double bench rejected the appeal filed by the victim's family member, Somesh Chaurasia, in which he had demanded that all the accused be punished.

The lawyer of Chaurasia family, Manish Nagayach, said, “Congress leader Devendra Chaurasia was murdered at the Chaurasia Asphalt Plant on Pater Road on March 15, 2019. The appeals of 7 accused named in the FIR were dismissed. The remaining 18 accused were acquitted."

The appeal filed by the complainant, Somesh Chaurasia, seeking an increase in the sentences was also dismissed. All 25 accused had been sentenced to life imprisonment by Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Kaushik a year ago.