Devendra Chaurasia Murder Case: MP High Court Acquits 18, Upholds Life Sentence For 7
Congress leader Devendra Chaurasia was murdered at the Chaurasia Asphalt Plant on Pater Road on March 15, 2019.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 12:41 AM IST
Damoh: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday acquitted 18 people in the high-profile Devendra Chaurasia murder case. The court upheld the life imprisonment of seven others linked to the murder. As many as 25 people were accused in this case.
Among those sentenced to life imprisonment are Govind Parihar, husband of former BSP MLA Rambai Parihar from Patharia, and his brother-in-law. A two-bench headed by justices Vivek Agarwal and Ramkumar Choubey upheld the life imprisonment sentences handed down by the lower court. The double bench rejected the appeal filed by the victim's family member, Somesh Chaurasia, in which he had demanded that all the accused be punished.
The lawyer of Chaurasia family, Manish Nagayach, said, “Congress leader Devendra Chaurasia was murdered at the Chaurasia Asphalt Plant on Pater Road on March 15, 2019. The appeals of 7 accused named in the FIR were dismissed. The remaining 18 accused were acquitted."
The appeal filed by the complainant, Somesh Chaurasia, seeking an increase in the sentences was also dismissed. All 25 accused had been sentenced to life imprisonment by Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Kaushik a year ago.
Advocate Manish Nagayach stated that the seven people sentenced to life imprisonment include Govind Parihar, husband of then-MLA Rambai Parihar of Pathariya; his brother-in-law Kaushalendra alias Chandu Parihar; his nephew Golu Parihar; Indrapal Patel, son of former District Panchayat president Shivcharan Patel; Amjad Buta; Shriram Sharma; and Lokesh Patel. A petition will be filed in the Supreme Court challenging the acquittal of the remaining accused.
In 2018, Rambai Parihar, the vice-president of the District Panchayat from the Patharia assembly constituency in Damoh district, was elected as an MLA on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket. After the election, when the Congress came to power, Devendra Chaurasia, a powerful BSP leader from Hata, switched his allegiance to the party at a rally addressed by the then Chief Minister Kamal Nath.
Kamal Nath even assured him of his safety from the stage, but a week later, 19 people attacked Devendra Chaurasia at his stone crushing plant with rods, iron bars, and sticks, killing him. They left his son, Somesh Chaurasia, in a critical condition before fleeing. The police registered a murder case against seven people based on Somesh Chaurasia's report.