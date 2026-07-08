Development Works Stalled In Jammu Kashmir Amid Contractors-Government Standoff
Development work in Jammu Kashmir is stalled due to contractors' strike over price escalation, material shortages and delayed payments, halting major infrastructure projects.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Srinagar: Development and construction works in Jammu and Kashmir are stalled due to a standoff between contractors and the government over price escalation resulting from the US-Iran war, unavailability of mining material, delayed payments, and changes in financial and treasury procedures.
The strike has halted macadamisation of roads, construction of bridges, and buildings in Jammu and Kashmir despite the government having kept Rs 33,127 crore in the 2026-27 budget for development.
Jammu and Kashmir Central Contractors Coordination Committee (JKCCC) Chairman Ghulam Jeelani Purza said the government has imposed a ban on the mining of sand, gravel, stones and other material. “We are urging the government to identify the source material in every district so that we get royalty receipts and GST bills and subsequently avail ourselves of our payments from treasuries. But the government is not listening to us. So, without material, how can we execute work on projects? " Purza said, adding that contractors have suspended work in all 20 districts.
Purza said the government should also ensure timely release of pending bills and deposits, review recent financial and treasury-related procedural changes, and resolve issues related to CDRs and bank guarantees. His counterpart from Jammu, C.P. Gupta, a senior contractor, said that contractors in the Jammu region face more issues than in Kashmir, primarily in procuring mining material.
“A mining mafia is active in Jammu, which has fixed its own rate on mining materials and plays out its own rules. Without bribing, contractors cannot get a single trolley of material to operate their crushers and hot mix plants,” Gupta alleged.
He said the financial and treasury-related procedural changes have similarly hit contractors in the Jammu region as well, but there is “no one in the government who listens to us”.
“The elected government must take decisions for the welfare of the people, but it has left us helpless,” he told ETV Bharat.
Bashir Ahmad Khan, president of Hotmix Plants in Kashmir, told ETV Bharat that the main demands on which contractors are protesting and have stopped work are increasing rates of raw materials, including bitumen, because of the price escalation after the US-Iran war; an end to royalty on finished products for contractors; and clarity and security on the release of funds and payment on time.
Amanullah Khan, a senior contractor in Doda, said that contractors who have completed projects in Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) have more than Rs 100 crore of bills pending, and the government is not releasing their payments. “When contractors have no money, they cannot participate in new tenders. Our bank loans are piling up with interest; many contractors have mortgaged their property,” Khan told ETV Bharat.
Farooq Ahmad Dar, a senior contractor and general secretary of JKCCC, told ETV Bharat that the government owes Rs 800 crore to contractors in Kashmir.
“When money is not available with contractors due to pending liabilities, they cannot execute work on projects. At this time, macadamisation is completely hit in Jammu and Kashmir while other works are going on but at a very slow pace,” he said, adding that contractors are bidding for tenders but not taking up work due to delays in payments.
Gupta expressed similar views, saying that in the Jammu region, the previous liabilities are more than Rs 7,500 crore, and contractors have got no payments for the last four months, so the liabilities are piling up.
The contractors accused the elected government of not resolving their issues. However, the Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, who also holds the portfolios of Public Works Department, Industries and Commerce, Mining, Labour and Employment, and Skill Development, dismissed the contractors' demands and their protest as “drama and blackmail".
Choudhary told ETV Bharat that the government will not revise rates because there is no shortage of raw materials. “They have hoarded macadamising material and are now doing drama and blackmailing,” he said.
The deputy CM said that the contractors have to pay royalties because they give tenders at lower rates. “The contractors go too low in rates in tenders. Why don't they take receipts from crushers and suppliers? We ask them to show receipts of raw materials, but they do not show them, as the rates will be exposed,” he said.
On the demand for increasing rates of bitumen, whose rates have escalated due to the Iran-US war, Choudhary said, “Why would we increase rates of bitumen when it is available?” “They have hoarded bitumen,” he said.
Citing examples of the PMGSY road projects, Choudhary said the contractors gave very low rates. “Why should we increase rates when they go too much below tenders? They are doing drama and blackmailing. The government won’t succumb to their blackmailing,” he said.
While the contractors agreed that “some contractors among them give lower rates in tenders", they said that rates must be revised for bitumen and other raw materials. Gupta said, 'When contractors give lower rates because they don’t maintain quality, then why do the engineers clear their bills?'
On the claim of the deputy CM that hot mix plants have hoarded bitumen, he said that no owner can purchase 10 tonnes of bitumen at a time and then hoard it. Dar said that the rates of materials must be increased because since 2022 the rates have not been revised.
When asked that the logjam has stalled development in Jammu and Kashmir, the deputy CM said that work will start, as he has directed engineers for the execution of works.
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