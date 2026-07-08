ETV Bharat / state

Development Works Stalled In Jammu Kashmir Amid Contractors-Government Standoff

Srinagar: Development and construction works in Jammu and Kashmir are stalled due to a standoff between contractors and the government over price escalation resulting from the US-Iran war, unavailability of mining material, delayed payments, and changes in financial and treasury procedures.

The strike has halted macadamisation of roads, construction of bridges, and buildings in Jammu and Kashmir despite the government having kept Rs 33,127 crore in the 2026-27 budget for development.

Jammu and Kashmir Central Contractors Coordination Committee (JKCCC) Chairman Ghulam Jeelani Purza said the government has imposed a ban on the mining of sand, gravel, stones and other material. “We are urging the government to identify the source material in every district so that we get royalty receipts and GST bills and subsequently avail ourselves of our payments from treasuries. But the government is not listening to us. So, without material, how can we execute work on projects? " Purza said, adding that contractors have suspended work in all 20 districts.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Purza said the government should also ensure timely release of pending bills and deposits, review recent financial and treasury-related procedural changes, and resolve issues related to CDRs and bank guarantees. His counterpart from Jammu, C.P. Gupta, a senior contractor, said that contractors in the Jammu region face more issues than in Kashmir, primarily in procuring mining material.

“A mining mafia is active in Jammu, which has fixed its own rate on mining materials and plays out its own rules. Without bribing, contractors cannot get a single trolley of material to operate their crushers and hot mix plants,” Gupta alleged.

He said the financial and treasury-related procedural changes have similarly hit contractors in the Jammu region as well, but there is “no one in the government who listens to us”.

“The elected government must take decisions for the welfare of the people, but it has left us helpless,” he told ETV Bharat.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Bashir Ahmad Khan, president of Hotmix Plants in Kashmir, told ETV Bharat that the main demands on which contractors are protesting and have stopped work are increasing rates of raw materials, including bitumen, because of the price escalation after the US-Iran war; an end to royalty on finished products for contractors; and clarity and security on the release of funds and payment on time.