ETV Bharat / state

Development Or Distraction? Delhi Govt’s Yamuna Cruise Plan Faces Pollution Reality Check

Delhi’s cruise plan on the Yamuna highlights tourism ambitions, but activists say the river’s health crisis. ( PTI )

By Dhananjay Verma

New Delhi: The Yamuna River in Delhi has long remained at the centre of political, environmental and development debates. For nearly a decade, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governed the national capital, but the promise of cleaning the Yamuna remained unfulfilled.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal himself had admitted before the last Assembly elections that his government failed to clean up the river, even as the BJP made the deteriorating condition of the Yamuna a major election issue and, after coming to power, described it as a priority agenda.

On February 20, 2025, after the BJP government’s swearing-in ceremony in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her ministers visited the banks of the Yamuna to perform aarti and pledged to clean the river. Now, exactly a year later, from February 20, 2026, the BJP government in Delhi is talking about starting a cruise service on the Yamuna River.

This is the point at which questions are being raised: Is this truly a step toward development and tourism, or a symbolic plan meant to divert attention from the dark, foul-smelling, polluted reality of the Yamuna?

What Is The Government’s Cruise Plan?

The Delhi government and the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) are preparing to launch an official river cruise service on the Yamuna. Under the plan, the cruise will operate from Sonia Vihar (upstream of Wazirabad Barrage) to Jagatpur (near Shani Temple). The route is about 6-7 km long. The cruise will be a round-trip.

According to Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, the cruise vessel has already been constructed. He recently inspected the construction site in Mumbai and the vessel will soon arrive in Delhi. The cruise will be based on electric-solar hybrid technology.

The cruise will accommodate 30-40 passengers at a time. Facilities will include air conditioning, music, entertainment, food services and a bio-toilet. The government claims it will be completely eco-friendly.

The estimated cost of the project will be around Rs 20 crore. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and the Delhi government. The Sonia Vihar to Jagatpur stretch of the Yamuna is being developed under National Waterway-110 (NW-110).

The government aims to provide Delhi residents with a cruise experience similar to that in Goa or Mumbai and to establish the Yamuna as a new tourism hub.

Why The Upstream Wazirabad Stretch Was Chosen

According to the Delhi government, the water quality upstream of the Wazirabad Barrage is better than that in other parts of the Yamuna in Delhi. Major city drains do not discharge into this stretch. Relatively cleaner water coming from Haryana accumulates here. The barrage also helps maintain year-round water levels.

Officials claim the water here is 150-200 times cleaner and does not have foul odour. On this basis, the government says the cruise service will operate in a limited stretch, away from the most polluted sections of the Yamuna. The service will remain suspended during the monsoon for safety reasons, while a minimum depth will be maintained through dredging during the rest of the year.

But... What Is The Real Condition Of Yamuna River In Delhi?