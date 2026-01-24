Development Or Distraction? Delhi Govt’s Yamuna Cruise Plan Faces Pollution Reality Check
Govt pitches Yamuna cruise as development step, yet environmental data reveals lifeless stretches, high bacterial levels, and a long road to a pollution-free river.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 1:47 PM IST
By Dhananjay Verma
New Delhi: The Yamuna River in Delhi has long remained at the centre of political, environmental and development debates. For nearly a decade, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governed the national capital, but the promise of cleaning the Yamuna remained unfulfilled.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal himself had admitted before the last Assembly elections that his government failed to clean up the river, even as the BJP made the deteriorating condition of the Yamuna a major election issue and, after coming to power, described it as a priority agenda.
On February 20, 2025, after the BJP government’s swearing-in ceremony in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her ministers visited the banks of the Yamuna to perform aarti and pledged to clean the river. Now, exactly a year later, from February 20, 2026, the BJP government in Delhi is talking about starting a cruise service on the Yamuna River.
This is the point at which questions are being raised: Is this truly a step toward development and tourism, or a symbolic plan meant to divert attention from the dark, foul-smelling, polluted reality of the Yamuna?
What Is The Government’s Cruise Plan?
The Delhi government and the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) are preparing to launch an official river cruise service on the Yamuna. Under the plan, the cruise will operate from Sonia Vihar (upstream of Wazirabad Barrage) to Jagatpur (near Shani Temple). The route is about 6-7 km long. The cruise will be a round-trip.
According to Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, the cruise vessel has already been constructed. He recently inspected the construction site in Mumbai and the vessel will soon arrive in Delhi. The cruise will be based on electric-solar hybrid technology.
The cruise will accommodate 30-40 passengers at a time. Facilities will include air conditioning, music, entertainment, food services and a bio-toilet. The government claims it will be completely eco-friendly.
The estimated cost of the project will be around Rs 20 crore. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and the Delhi government. The Sonia Vihar to Jagatpur stretch of the Yamuna is being developed under National Waterway-110 (NW-110).
The government aims to provide Delhi residents with a cruise experience similar to that in Goa or Mumbai and to establish the Yamuna as a new tourism hub.
Why The Upstream Wazirabad Stretch Was Chosen
According to the Delhi government, the water quality upstream of the Wazirabad Barrage is better than that in other parts of the Yamuna in Delhi. Major city drains do not discharge into this stretch. Relatively cleaner water coming from Haryana accumulates here. The barrage also helps maintain year-round water levels.
Officials claim the water here is 150-200 times cleaner and does not have foul odour. On this basis, the government says the cruise service will operate in a limited stretch, away from the most polluted sections of the Yamuna. The service will remain suspended during the monsoon for safety reasons, while a minimum depth will be maintained through dredging during the rest of the year.
But... What Is The Real Condition Of Yamuna River In Delhi?
Parallel to government claims, the December 2025 report of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) presents a grim picture of the Yamuna. According to the report, water in several stretches of the river in Delhi has almost become lifeless. The report states:
- Dissolved Oxygen (DO) levels at ISBT Bridge were recorded at just 0.3 mg/litre, and at ITO Bridge, 0.7 mg/litre, while at least 5 mg/litre is required to sustain aquatic life. Low oxygen levels cause putrefaction and a foul smell.
- Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels in many areas of Delhi have reached 25 mg/litre, while the safe limit is below 3 mg/litre.
- Faecal Coliform levels at ISBT Bridge were recorded at 92,000 MPN per 100 ml, several times higher than the safe level of 2,500, clearly indicating sewage pollution.
- Water colour and foam: Due to high Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) and ammonia levels, the water has turned black, and toxic foam frequently forms on the surface.
Delhi’s Reality Differs From Sabarmati and Ganga
The Delhi government has talked about developing the Yamuna on the lines of Gujarat’s Sabarmati Riverfront, but experts believe the comparison is not entirely accurate.
Sabarmati: Water is brought in from the Narmada canal, and its level is controlled by the Vasna Barrage.
Varanasi: The Ganga has a continuous natural flow, where, despite pollution, flow and oxygen levels remain sustained.
Delhi’s Yamuna: There is neither an additional water source nor a strong natural flow. In the summer, the depth in many places drops below 1 m, and the sandy riverbed leads to quick seepage. Maintaining a stable water level year-round is a major challenge.
Experts And Environmentalists Criticise
Water conservationist Dr Rajendra Singh says the Yamuna is currently not fit for cruise operations. “There is business in buying and operating cruises, so such works may be attractive. But first, the Yamuna must be made healthy. The first task is to purify the river. Today, the Yamuna is like a patient in the ICU, with money being spent in the name of treatment, yet it is getting sicker.”
“Running a cruise will not benefit the river but may harm aquatic life. The cruise will have restaurants and toilets for passengers, and managing the waste will be a major challenge. Even a small lapse can directly pollute the river further. The stretch currently identified has relatively higher water levels, but without rainfall, it too starts drying. Cruise operations require more than four feet of depth, which is not easy to maintain continuously,” said Pankaj Kumar, an environmental activist associated with the Yamuna cleaning campaign.
Development Or Symbolism?
Delhi government minister Parvesh Verma has earlier said it will take at least three more years to make the Yamuna completely pollution-free. This raises the question of how practical a tourism project like a cruise is when river cleaning remains incomplete.
Supporters argue the cruise service will draw attention to the Yamuna, boost tourism, create jobs and accelerate river rejuvenation efforts. Critics, however, say that without basic cleaning and sustainable water management, the project will remain merely a showpiece.
Yamuna Between Reality And Imagination
While the plan for a Yamuna cruise service may appear feasible on paper, there are complexities on the ground. Black, polluted water, reduced oxygen levels, sewage pressure, and periodic water scarcity present challenges to the project.
Unless interceptor sewer systems are implemented and a minimum ecological flow is maintained, the cruise service may continue to be debated. The outcome of the Yamuna cruise initiative will depend on the river's condition and future government actions.
