ETV Bharat / state

'Development Must Go Hand In Hand With Nature': Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal was welcomed at the event in Churu ( ETV Bharat )

Churu: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday urged people to take a pledge to conserve water and ensure a rich biodiversity, emphasising that development and nature must progress hand in hand. Only through the synergy of science and culture can a safe and prosperous future be built for the future generations, Meghwal said. Addressing a programme titled "A Century of the Gang Canal: Land, Water, and Climate Resilience in the Thar Desert", organised in Rajasthan's Churu district under the "UNCCD COP-17 Pre-COP Program", the Union Minister said on the glorious centenary year of the life-saving Gang Canal, Churu is not just celebrating history but showing the world a path towards the future. The experience of the Thar demonstrates that when traditional knowledge, modern science, and public participation converge, a new direction for sustainable development is charted, he said. "Everyone should pledge to keep the land safe, conserve water, and ensure a rich biodiversity. Development and nature should progress hand in hand. Only through the synergy of science and culture can we build a safe and prosperous future for our future generations," he said.