'Development Must Go Hand In Hand With Nature': Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal
Arjun Ram Meghwal says meaningful dialogue with experts on crucial topics like desert ecology, water management, grassland conservation, land conservation, and climate resilience was witnessed.
Published : July 26, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
Churu: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday urged people to take a pledge to conserve water and ensure a rich biodiversity, emphasising that development and nature must progress hand in hand. Only through the synergy of science and culture can a safe and prosperous future be built for the future generations, Meghwal said.
Addressing a programme titled "A Century of the Gang Canal: Land, Water, and Climate Resilience in the Thar Desert", organised in Rajasthan's Churu district under the "UNCCD COP-17 Pre-COP Program", the Union Minister said on the glorious centenary year of the life-saving Gang Canal, Churu is not just celebrating history but showing the world a path towards the future. The experience of the Thar demonstrates that when traditional knowledge, modern science, and public participation converge, a new direction for sustainable development is charted, he said.
राजस्थान के मरुस्थलीय क्षेत्रों में जल संरक्षण, प्राकृतिक संसाधनों के सतत उपयोग और पर्यावरण के प्रति जनजागरूकता को सशक्त बनाने की दिशा में यह एक अत्यंत सराहनीय एवं प्रेरणादायी पहल है। pic.twitter.com/nBTMJYUMms— Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) July 26, 2026
"Everyone should pledge to keep the land safe, conserve water, and ensure a rich biodiversity. Development and nature should progress hand in hand. Only through the synergy of science and culture can we build a safe and prosperous future for our future generations," he said.
Scientists, policymakers, and experts from across the country gathered here on the occasion. They deliberated on various critical issues, including climate resilience and water management in the Thar region. Apart from Meghwal, ISRO scientists, and officials from the Forest and Meteorological Departments were also present at the event.
Meghwal said the centenary journey of the Gang Canal represents not only a historic achievement but an inspiring legacy of sustainable development and environmental conservation in the Thar region. "The Gang Canal is not merely an irrigation project; it is a historic heritage that has driven the social, economic, and environmental transformation of Western Rajasthan. It has served as the cornerstone of change in the region. Our traditional knowledge systems offer inspiration for tackling the challenges of global climate change. The traditional water and land management systems of the Thar can play a pivotal role in addressing today's global climate challenges," he said.
The Union Minister called upon everyone to prepare a roadmap for the next 100 years and to secure an environmentally safe future for future generations. "Through the committed efforts of all, the region's rich heritage must be preserved, and our environmental culture further strengthened. The suggestions emerging from this dialogue will prove useful in effectively showcasing India's experiences in land restoration, sustainable water management, and climate resilience on the global stage ahead of UNCCD COP-17," he added.
On the occasion, discussions were held on the history of the Gang Canal, land-use change, grassland and rangeland conservation, fodder security, and impacts of a century of sustainable water management in Western Rajasthan. Experts and policymakers deliberated on strategies for the Thar region's development over the next 100 years, covering subjects such as soil health, salinity control, water security, climate-smart agriculture, grassland restoration, rangeland management, land restoration, sustainable water management, desert ecology, grassland conservation, climate resilience, and animal husbandry.
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