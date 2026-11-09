ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Foundation Day: State's Development Journey Has Been Marked By Obstacles Of Natural Disasters

Dehradun: Uttarakhand’s journey on the path of development has been dotted with natural disasters. Among the youngest states of the Indian Union, this primarily hill state has witnessed cloudbursts, landslides, land subsidence, flash floods and other natural phenomena that have destroyed roads, bridges, settlements and other infrastructure.

Who can forget the Kedarnath disaster of 2013, the Joshimath land subsidence that accelerated in 2023 or the Dharali disaster of 2025? Every incident has brought to light the Himalayan state's vulnerability and its disaster preparedness.

Uttarakhand is known for its natural beauty, rivers, glaciers, and lofty Himalayan mountains that also make the state highly vulnerable to natural disasters. Earthquakes, landslides, cloudbursts, flash floods, avalanches and forest fires continue to pose challenges to the state, which was born on November 9, 2000, after being carved out from Uttar Pradesh.

File photo of Kedarnath disaster of 2013 (Getty Images)

Vulnerability exposed

The infrastructure push given in the name of development saw projects like roads, power projects, dams, tunnels, tourism and urban expansion also expose the vulnerability of the terrain to climate change, unplanned development and tampering with the weak strata.

Considering the events witnessed in the last 26 years, disaster management here has become an integral part of the state policy to ensure the safety of the people, develop infrastructure and chalk out a future economic roadmap.

Disasters and their results

The multiple major disasters recorded in the state have drawn both national and international attention. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the state witnessed 27,197 natural disasters, including 14,237 incidents related to heavy rainfall or flash floods and 5,830 landslides between 2015 and September 2025.

These natural disasters resulted in 3,839 people losing their lives, 6,207 sustaining injuries and 312 going missing. Furthermore, by August 2025, 3,667 pucca and kutcha houses were razed to the ground due to natural disasters, while 9,556 pucca and 5,390 kutcha houses were partially damaged.

The natural disasters over the years have not only exacerbated the hardships of the people living in remote mountainous areas but have also impacted the state's infrastructure and economy. The 2013 Kedarnath disaster was one of the most devastating events in Uttarakhand's history that crippled religious tourism and the local economy, affecting thousands of families.

A report released by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on December 27, 2013, stated that all 13 districts of the state were affected by the Kedarnath disaster of June 16 and 17, where 580 people were reported dead, 4,473 injured and over 5,526 missing.

In the relief and rescue operations, approximately 1,10,000 people were evacuated. Kedarnath and Mandakini Valley suffered the most damage, with floodwaters sweeping away houses, hotels, shops, bridges and roads while cutting off many villages. Thousands of pilgrims were stranded at various locations. The government had to undertake a massive relief, reconstruction and rehabilitation initiative.

State pays a high cost

The year 2025 was also a challenging one, in which natural disasters in Dharali, Tharali, Dehradun and other places caused significant economic losses. According to the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority's (USDMA) Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report, the state suffered an economic loss of Rs 15,103.52 crore, of which damage to drinking water supply was estimated at Rs 4,048.88 crore and roads at Rs 1,963.29 crore.