Uttarakhand Foundation Day: State's Development Journey Has Been Marked By Obstacles Of Natural Disasters
This hill state has witnessed cloudbursts, landslides, land subsidence, flash floods and other natural phenomena that have destroyed roads, bridges, settlements and other infrastructure.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
Dehradun: Uttarakhand’s journey on the path of development has been dotted with natural disasters. Among the youngest states of the Indian Union, this primarily hill state has witnessed cloudbursts, landslides, land subsidence, flash floods and other natural phenomena that have destroyed roads, bridges, settlements and other infrastructure.
Who can forget the Kedarnath disaster of 2013, the Joshimath land subsidence that accelerated in 2023 or the Dharali disaster of 2025? Every incident has brought to light the Himalayan state's vulnerability and its disaster preparedness.
Uttarakhand is known for its natural beauty, rivers, glaciers, and lofty Himalayan mountains that also make the state highly vulnerable to natural disasters. Earthquakes, landslides, cloudbursts, flash floods, avalanches and forest fires continue to pose challenges to the state, which was born on November 9, 2000, after being carved out from Uttar Pradesh.
Vulnerability exposed
The infrastructure push given in the name of development saw projects like roads, power projects, dams, tunnels, tourism and urban expansion also expose the vulnerability of the terrain to climate change, unplanned development and tampering with the weak strata.
Considering the events witnessed in the last 26 years, disaster management here has become an integral part of the state policy to ensure the safety of the people, develop infrastructure and chalk out a future economic roadmap.
Disasters and their results
The multiple major disasters recorded in the state have drawn both national and international attention. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the state witnessed 27,197 natural disasters, including 14,237 incidents related to heavy rainfall or flash floods and 5,830 landslides between 2015 and September 2025.
These natural disasters resulted in 3,839 people losing their lives, 6,207 sustaining injuries and 312 going missing. Furthermore, by August 2025, 3,667 pucca and kutcha houses were razed to the ground due to natural disasters, while 9,556 pucca and 5,390 kutcha houses were partially damaged.
The natural disasters over the years have not only exacerbated the hardships of the people living in remote mountainous areas but have also impacted the state's infrastructure and economy. The 2013 Kedarnath disaster was one of the most devastating events in Uttarakhand's history that crippled religious tourism and the local economy, affecting thousands of families.
A report released by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on December 27, 2013, stated that all 13 districts of the state were affected by the Kedarnath disaster of June 16 and 17, where 580 people were reported dead, 4,473 injured and over 5,526 missing.
In the relief and rescue operations, approximately 1,10,000 people were evacuated. Kedarnath and Mandakini Valley suffered the most damage, with floodwaters sweeping away houses, hotels, shops, bridges and roads while cutting off many villages. Thousands of pilgrims were stranded at various locations. The government had to undertake a massive relief, reconstruction and rehabilitation initiative.
State pays a high cost
The year 2025 was also a challenging one, in which natural disasters in Dharali, Tharali, Dehradun and other places caused significant economic losses. According to the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority's (USDMA) Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report, the state suffered an economic loss of Rs 15,103.52 crore, of which damage to drinking water supply was estimated at Rs 4,048.88 crore and roads at Rs 1,963.29 crore.
Losses in the health sector were estimated at Rs 2,579.47 crore and the housing sector at Rs 2,005.48 crore. Agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries, tourism and forestry, along with other economic sectors, suffered losses to the tune of Rs 893.94 crore. The tourism sector recorded losses worth Rs 744.94 crore. The PDNA report identified a disaster risk reduction need of Rs 3,017.04 crore to mitigate the impact of future disasters.
The state had also witnessed devastating floods in the Rishiganga and Dhauliganga valleys of Chamoli district on February 7, 2021 that led to widespread devastation of hydroelectric projects where 70 workers and local residents lost their lives and 205 went missing. The Rishiganga Hydroelectric Project was completely destroyed, while the Tapovan-Vishnugad Project also suffered significant damage. This incident sparked discussions about the potential damage from a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).
Many villages in Uttarakhand face the threat of landslides, subsidence, cloudbursts and floods every year. In some villages, the situation has become so severe that residents are forced to seek shelter elsewhere. The Disaster Management Department stated that 3,744 families from 298 villages in the state were displaced between 2012 and February 2026.
Approximately Rs 129 crore was spent to relocate 2,901 families from 236 villages to safer locations by February 2026, while 1,050 families from 62 villages are still awaiting rehabilitation. This includes 843 families from 40 old vulnerable villages and 207 families from 22 newly identified villages.
Why is Uttarakhand disaster prone?
Manish Mehta, a scientist at Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology in Dehradun, stated, "Uttarakhand's geographical conditions make it vulnerable to natural disasters. The hills here are part of a new geological structure. In many places, there are cracks in the rocks, weak slopes, debris from old landslides, and narrow river valleys."
"Therefore, when there is excessive rainfall, the water pressure in the soil and rocks of the mountains increases. This increases the potential for landslides, landslides and flash floods. Climate change is also altering rainfall patterns, temperatures, glaciers, and the Himalayan water system,” Mehta said.
Preparedness being enhanced
Disaster Management Department’s Secretary, Vinod Kumar Suman, disclosed that discussions are underway with experts at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee to increase the number of sensors and sirens in the state.
"Earthquake monitoring is being integrated into the cell broadcast system. A mock drill is also scheduled for November 28. In addition, training on equipment, purchasing new equipment, and replacing damaged equipment will be included. The Department is striving to ensure its full preparedness and best response during any disaster to save lives.”
The SDRF Commander, Arpan Yaduvanshi, underlined that a large portion of the state is earthquake-prone. “Approximately 40% of the area is earthquake-prone. This significantly increases the responsibility of the disaster-related agencies."
"The SDRF was formed on October 9, 2013. Subsequently, the SDRF's companies have expanded. Currently, there are five operational companies. Administrative and financial approval has been received for a sixth company. Furthermore, 150 SDRF personnel have been trained to respond to new disaster threats, including chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear. The scope of training is expanding daily,” he said while adding that the best equipment is being purchased and capabilities are being enhanced.
Yaduvanshi pointed out that the weather poses the biggest challenge during rescue operations. Furthermore, many areas are shadow areas, posing a significant challenge in communication. He added that reaching remote areas is also challenging.
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