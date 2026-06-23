ETV Bharat / state

'Developed India Impossible Without Developed Villages': Jammu Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Calls For Innovation-Driven Panchayats

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said Panchayati Raj Institutions must evolve beyond their traditional administrative role and become centres of innovation, equal opportunity, sustainable development and public trust. He asserted that grassroots governance will be key to realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India.

Addressing the “Seva Se Samriddhi: Regional Workshop on Panchayat-Led Service Delivery” at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, Sinha welcomed delegates and Panchayat representatives from across the country and emphasized the importance of strengthening local self-governance.

J-K LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates a Panchayat conference in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

He thanked the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj for organizing the workshop in Jammu and Kashmir and described Panchayat-led service delivery as a cornerstone of effective governance.

“I believe Panchayat-led service delivery is one of the most important components of the governance system and a subject very close to my heart,” Sinha said.

The lieutenant governor said Jammu and Kashmir had long lacked a fully functional three-tier Panchayati Raj system, but significant reforms in recent years had empowered local bodies through the transfer of funds, functions and functionaries.

He said district development plans were prepared in consultation with elected representatives and based on priorities identified at the grassroots level.

“District plans were prepared jointly with elected representatives, and development priorities identified at the grassroots level were implemented accordingly,” he said, adding that locally driven planning had helped execute several impactful projects across villages.

Highlighting governance reforms undertaken during his tenure, Sinha recalled how the administration was once heavily dependent on the physical movement of files under the Darbar Move system.

“When I came to Jammu and Kashmir in 2020, I witnessed nearly 154 trucks transporting government files from Srinagar to Jammu. I was surprised that in the digital age, administration was still dependent on the physical movement of files,” he said.

He said the administration subsequently accelerated digitization efforts and shifted governance processes online, improving efficiency, transparency and public access to services.

According to Sinha, more than 1,100 government services have been brought online within the last three years, helping Jammu and Kashmir emerge as one of the leading regions in digital public service delivery.

“Technology has proven to be one of the most effective means of delivering services to citizens in a transparent and accountable manner,” he said.

The lieutenant governor also highlighted citizen outreach initiatives such as the Back to Village programme, saying they had strengthened direct engagement between the government and the people and ensured governance remained aligned with public expectations.