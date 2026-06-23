'Developed India Impossible Without Developed Villages': Jammu Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Calls For Innovation-Driven Panchayats
Addressing a regional workshp, Sinha said that the Panchayat-led service delivery is one of the most important components of the governance system.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said Panchayati Raj Institutions must evolve beyond their traditional administrative role and become centres of innovation, equal opportunity, sustainable development and public trust. He asserted that grassroots governance will be key to realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India.
Addressing the “Seva Se Samriddhi: Regional Workshop on Panchayat-Led Service Delivery” at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, Sinha welcomed delegates and Panchayat representatives from across the country and emphasized the importance of strengthening local self-governance.
He thanked the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj for organizing the workshop in Jammu and Kashmir and described Panchayat-led service delivery as a cornerstone of effective governance.
“I believe Panchayat-led service delivery is one of the most important components of the governance system and a subject very close to my heart,” Sinha said.
The lieutenant governor said Jammu and Kashmir had long lacked a fully functional three-tier Panchayati Raj system, but significant reforms in recent years had empowered local bodies through the transfer of funds, functions and functionaries.
He said district development plans were prepared in consultation with elected representatives and based on priorities identified at the grassroots level.
“District plans were prepared jointly with elected representatives, and development priorities identified at the grassroots level were implemented accordingly,” he said, adding that locally driven planning had helped execute several impactful projects across villages.
Highlighting governance reforms undertaken during his tenure, Sinha recalled how the administration was once heavily dependent on the physical movement of files under the Darbar Move system.
Addressed “Seva Se Samriddhi- Panchayat-led Service Delivery” workshop organised by @mopr_goi and J&K Admin. Highlighted historic transformations under Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji & the inclusive development revolution that was driven by the 3-tier Panchayati Raj system. pic.twitter.com/8GrXJKv05f— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 23, 2026
“When I came to Jammu and Kashmir in 2020, I witnessed nearly 154 trucks transporting government files from Srinagar to Jammu. I was surprised that in the digital age, administration was still dependent on the physical movement of files,” he said.
He said the administration subsequently accelerated digitization efforts and shifted governance processes online, improving efficiency, transparency and public access to services.
According to Sinha, more than 1,100 government services have been brought online within the last three years, helping Jammu and Kashmir emerge as one of the leading regions in digital public service delivery.
“Technology has proven to be one of the most effective means of delivering services to citizens in a transparent and accountable manner,” he said.
The lieutenant governor also highlighted citizen outreach initiatives such as the Back to Village programme, saying they had strengthened direct engagement between the government and the people and ensured governance remained aligned with public expectations.
Referring to Prime Minister Modi’s vision of rural transformation, Sinha said empowered Panchayats are central to the goal of building a developed nation.
“A developed India cannot be imagined without developed villages. Empowering Panchayats and strengthening rural governance is essential for achieving national development goals,” he said.
He stressed that governance should be rooted in participation, accountability and trust.
“The dreams of ordinary citizens should resonate in the heartbeat of governance,” Sinha said.
The lieutenant governor pointed to the rapid growth of digital infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, saying digital transactions had increased dramatically in recent years. He noted that while the region recorded nearly two crore digital transactions between 2016 and 2018, the number crossed 50 crore in the first six months of 2023 alone.
He said more than 15,000 Common Service Centres are currently operational across Jammu and Kashmir, helping bridge the gap between citizens and government services.
“Out of 4,290 Panchayats, 4,211 have been connected through digital networks, representing over 98 percent connectivity,” he said.
Sinha said the remaining 79 Panchayats are located in remote and border areas, where efforts are underway to ensure digital access under the Prime Minister’s Vibrant Villages Programme.
Drawing from Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of self-reliant villages, he said the Panchayati Raj system reflects India's democratic traditions and civilizational values.
The lieutenant governor also welcomed initiatives such as the National Panchayat Governance Awards, saying they encourage innovation, excellence and accountability at the grassroots level.
“These awards recognise Panchayats that have used digital tools and innovative practices to improve public service delivery and strengthen public trust,” he said.
Calling for greater collaboration among local governance institutions, Sinha stressed the need for a structured framework through which successful governance models could be shared and replicated across states and regions.
He also proposed establishing Village Innovation Labs in Panchayats across the country to encourage grassroots solutions to local challenges.
“Can we create innovation labs in every Panchayat? Such platforms can provide opportunities to local youth, farmers, educational institutions, scientists and social organisations to develop practical solutions for local challenges,” he said.
Sinha said future-ready Panchayats must ensure easy access to digital services, participatory decision-making and greater accountability while remaining responsive to local needs.
“We need Panchayats where governance is not imposed from above but shaped by local communities and citizens themselves,” he said.
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