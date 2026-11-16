ETV Bharat / state

Deve Gowda Wants PM To Intervene To Clear Mekedatu Project, Review Cauvery Award

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene to review the Cauvery Tribunal's award and to clear Karnataka's Mekedatu dam project.

In his letter to PM Modi, dated November 3, shared by him on X, he drew attention to the "shortage of water in the Cauvery basin for drinking and irrigation purposes". He sought urgent solutions from the Union Government in this regard.

"I have written a long letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the long-term water and irrigation interests of Karnataka. I hope to meet the Prime Minister soon and convince him on the points I have raised," he said.

In his letter, Gowda said Karnataka had received hardly 60 per cent of its normal rainfall this year, while its reservoirs had filled to only 50-55 per cent of their capacity. "As a result, the State was facing a huge shortage of water for both irrigation and drinking purposes," he said.

Despite the poor storage position in Karnataka's reservoirs, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) had repeatedly directed the State to release water to Tamil Nadu, ignoring its pleas to reserve the available storage for meeting the drinking water requirements of Bengaluru and neighbouring areas during the coming summer, Gowda alleged.

"If the directions of CWMA to release water are fully complied with, all our reservoirs will become dry and empty shortly. In such a situation, the scarcity of drinking water would undoubtedly reach an alarming position," he said.

Pointing out that drinking water receives the highest priority under the National Water Policy, Gowda said the CWMA should have considered Karnataka's grievances and rejected the demand of Tamil Nadu for release of water from the reservoirs of Karnataka for irrigation.

"The requirement of water by Tamil Nadu is for irrigation whereas Karnataka wants to reserve the little storage that is available in its reservoirs for drinking purposes," he said. The former prime minister also questioned the powers vested in the CWMA, claiming that they encroached upon the constitutional rights of States.

He sought a thorough revision of the Authority's functions, restricting its role primarily to monitoring downstream releases by Karnataka to Tamil Nadu in accordance with the Supreme Court's order dated February 16, 2018.

Citing the Supreme Court's November 13, 2025 order in the Mekedatu-related proceedings, Gowda referred to its observation that Karnataka had the liberty to utilise the water allocated to it in the manner it found to be in its best interest and that no other State had the right to interfere unless its allocated share was reduced.

He said the observation vindicated Karnataka's contention that the CWMA had no authority to issue directions on storage, apportionment, regulation and control of Cauvery waters. He urged the Centre to revisit the Authority's functions notified in the Union Gazette on June 1, 2018.