Deve Gowda Wants PM To Intervene To Clear Mekedatu Project, Review Cauvery Award
Deve Gowda drew attention to the shortage of water in the Cauvery basin for drinking and irrigation purposes and sought urgent solutions
By PTI
Published : November 16, 2026 at 7:48 PM IST
Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene to review the Cauvery Tribunal's award and to clear Karnataka's Mekedatu dam project.
In his letter to PM Modi, dated November 3, shared by him on X, he drew attention to the "shortage of water in the Cauvery basin for drinking and irrigation purposes". He sought urgent solutions from the Union Government in this regard.
"I have written a long letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the long-term water and irrigation interests of Karnataka. I hope to meet the Prime Minister soon and convince him on the points I have raised," he said.
I have written a long letter to Prime Minister @narendramodi avaru on the long term water and irrigation interests of Karnataka. I hope to meet the Prime Minister soon and convince him on the points I have raised. @PMOIndia https://t.co/bb7chOvOVz— H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) November 16, 2026
In his letter, Gowda said Karnataka had received hardly 60 per cent of its normal rainfall this year, while its reservoirs had filled to only 50-55 per cent of their capacity. "As a result, the State was facing a huge shortage of water for both irrigation and drinking purposes," he said.
Despite the poor storage position in Karnataka's reservoirs, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) had repeatedly directed the State to release water to Tamil Nadu, ignoring its pleas to reserve the available storage for meeting the drinking water requirements of Bengaluru and neighbouring areas during the coming summer, Gowda alleged.
"If the directions of CWMA to release water are fully complied with, all our reservoirs will become dry and empty shortly. In such a situation, the scarcity of drinking water would undoubtedly reach an alarming position," he said.
Pointing out that drinking water receives the highest priority under the National Water Policy, Gowda said the CWMA should have considered Karnataka's grievances and rejected the demand of Tamil Nadu for release of water from the reservoirs of Karnataka for irrigation.
"The requirement of water by Tamil Nadu is for irrigation whereas Karnataka wants to reserve the little storage that is available in its reservoirs for drinking purposes," he said. The former prime minister also questioned the powers vested in the CWMA, claiming that they encroached upon the constitutional rights of States.
He sought a thorough revision of the Authority's functions, restricting its role primarily to monitoring downstream releases by Karnataka to Tamil Nadu in accordance with the Supreme Court's order dated February 16, 2018.
Citing the Supreme Court's November 13, 2025 order in the Mekedatu-related proceedings, Gowda referred to its observation that Karnataka had the liberty to utilise the water allocated to it in the manner it found to be in its best interest and that no other State had the right to interfere unless its allocated share was reduced.
He said the observation vindicated Karnataka's contention that the CWMA had no authority to issue directions on storage, apportionment, regulation and control of Cauvery waters. He urged the Centre to revisit the Authority's functions notified in the Union Gazette on June 1, 2018.
Gowda also called for a comprehensive review of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal's final award, arguing that the assessment of water availability was based on outdated data which was 50 years old and did not take into account changing climatic conditions and unpredictable monsoon patterns.
He criticised the absence of a review clause in the award and said the matter should be referred to a fresh tribunal if one was constituted following Tamil Nadu's reported complaint to the Centre on March 4, 2026, seeking a tribunal in connection with the Mekedatu issue.
On the Mekedatu Project, Gowda said Karnataka had submitted its Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Central Water Commission (CWC) in January 2019. The CWC returned it with observations on June 29, 2026, following which Karnataka resubmitted it with necessary clarifications on August 13, 2026.
"Considering the severity of the drinking water problem in Bengaluru, the DPR of the Mekedatu project needs to be cleared by CWC on top priority," he urged.
Gowda also sought a higher allocation for Karnataka under the proposed Godavari-Krishna-Cauvery river-linking project being planned by the National Water Development Agency (NWDA), which envisages diverting around 147 TMC of Godavari water to the Cauvery basin.
As per the tentative allocation, he noted that Karnataka has been earmarked 15.9 TMC, against 45 TMC for Telangana, 43.8 TMC for Andhra Pradesh and 40.9 TMC for Tamil Nadu, besides 2.1 TMC for Puducherry.
Describing Karnataka's share as disproportionately low, he urged the NWDA and the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti to increase the allocation on principles of equity and natural justice.
In his letter, Gowda urged the Centre to modify the powers and functions of CWMA in accordance with the Supreme Court's November 13, 2025 order, refer the review of the Cauvery Tribunal award to a fresh tribunal as and when it is decided to constitute at the instance of Tamil Nadu.
He also wanted to expedite clearance of the Mekedatu project's DPR and finalise the DPR of Godavari-Krishna-Cauvery link project together with the allocation amongst the beneficiary States by obtaining their consent, at the earliest possible.
Also Read