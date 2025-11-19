ETV Bharat / state

'Devbhoomi Parivar Yojana': Uttarakhand Plans To Tackle Demographic Shifts via Unique Family IDs

"Most data has been collected from the food supply department. The food supply department makes ration cards, and the data of 95 lakh people has been taken from them. This entire data has been synced through the 'Devbhumi Parivar Uttarakhand' portal. This data is about 28.5 lakh families," added Pandey.

"We have gathered information from the planning department working on Devbhoomi Parivar Yojana, the data of 1.15 crore people through about 8 line departments," said Sandeep Pandey, Additional Statistical Officer of the Planning Department.

The scheme envisages creating a unique family ID. On the basis of the database, the beneficiaries will get the information about the government schemes and at the same time, the government will also have the data of all the families with one click.

The Dhami government in Uttarakhand has approved the implementation of 'Devbhumi Parivar Yojana' in the cabinet meeting held on November 12. The objective is to provide a unique identification number to every family in the state through a transparent process.

Dehradun: Pushkar Singh Dhami government in Uttarakhand has launched an ambitious scheme under ' Devbhoomi Parivar Yojana ', which is likely to address important issues like original residence, land management and demographic changes. This scheme is being implemented through the planning department.

According to the Planning Department, the data of 1.15 crore people taken from eight linear divisions of Uttarakhand was collected with the help of Artificial Intelligence and machine learning. For this, beneficiaries of approximately 64 schemes run by 12 departments of the state government have been filtered. Pandey said that this data of 28.5 lakh families will filter them out as beneficiaries of the schemes.

"Other schemes are also being continuously synced with this data. So far, only the schemes of the state government have been synced with this data. Soon, all the schemes of the Centre will also be added to it. At the same time, by the end of this financial year, every type of data of this portal will be analysed and launched," added Pandey.

After physical verification of this data collection. which is being done, the real work will start. A ground survey will be conducted to verify this online data. After which, every ek parivar ka ek devbhoomi parivar card i.e. DP cards will be made.

"According to the proposal of the scheme, two types of ID will be created. One will be a permanent ID, which will be a native or a permanent resident. The second ID will be for the floating population, who have come here from another place for employment, education or other reasons," added Pandey.

Uttarakhand BJP spokesperson Honey Pathak said under this scheme of the government, those who are permanent residents of Uttarakhand will get recognition.

Pathak enumerated its benefits and said that there will be transparency in the schemes and duplication will be stopped to a large extent.

This scheme will also prove to be effective in identifying the special community people who are constantly coming from outside states in Uttarakhand. "After the implementation of this scheme, the rapid demographic change taking place in Uttarakhand will be controlled to a large extent," added Pathak.