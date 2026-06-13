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Devaswom Special Pleader Resigns After CM Seeks Exit; Opposition Demands Probe Into Appointment

Thiruvananthapuram: Devaswom Special Pleader K B Pradeep resigned on Saturday after Chief Minister V D Satheesan sought his resignation amid a controversy over his appointment, even as the opposition intensified its attack on the government and demanded a probe into the circumstances leading to the decision.

Confirming the resignation, Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan said the appointment had been made with good intentions but was withdrawn after concerns were raised by devotees.

"The appointment was made with good intentions. But devotees expressed concern over it and the Chief Minister therefore sought his resignation, and he resigned," the minister told reporters here.

The resignation came amid mounting criticism from the opposition CPI(M) over the Congress-led UDF government's decision to appoint Pradeep as counsel for the Devaswom Department.

"The Chief Minister had sought his resignation as Devaswom advocate, and he has now stepped down," an official source told PTI.

Pradeep's appointment had triggered a political controversy after CPI(M) leaders alleged that he had appeared for some of the accused in cases related to the alleged misappropriation of gold used in works at the Sabarimala temple.

Addressing media, Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan continued his criticism of the appointment, saying "very strange developments" were taking place. He said ministers are normally assigned responsibility for specific departments and are accountable for all matters relating to them.

"However, it was surprising to hear the Devaswom Minister say that he was unaware of the matter. How could such a decision be taken without the knowledge of the Devaswom Minister?" Vijayan asked.

He said appointing as counsel for the Devaswom Board the very advocate who had appeared for the principal accused individual and institution amounted to "siding with the accused".

"It was something that should never have been done. The decision must be corrected immediately and a different appointment should be made," he said.

CPI(M) state committee member V Sivankutty termed the appointment as "shocking" and alleged that appointing the lawyer who appeared for an accused in the Sabarimala gold loss case as the Devaswom Department's counsel was part of a clear conspiracy to derail the case.

The former CM said the resignation of the advocate alone would not remove the mystery surrounding the issue and demanded that those behind the alleged conspiracy be identified. He also demanded a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the appointment and into those allegedly involved in attempts to weaken the gold loss case.