Devaswom Special Pleader Resigns After CM Seeks Exit; Opposition Demands Probe Into Appointment
K B Pradeep resigned after Chief Minister V D Satheesan sought his resignation amid a controversy over his appointment
By PTI
Published : June 13, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Devaswom Special Pleader K B Pradeep resigned on Saturday after Chief Minister V D Satheesan sought his resignation amid a controversy over his appointment, even as the opposition intensified its attack on the government and demanded a probe into the circumstances leading to the decision.
Confirming the resignation, Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan said the appointment had been made with good intentions but was withdrawn after concerns were raised by devotees.
"The appointment was made with good intentions. But devotees expressed concern over it and the Chief Minister therefore sought his resignation, and he resigned," the minister told reporters here.
The resignation came amid mounting criticism from the opposition CPI(M) over the Congress-led UDF government's decision to appoint Pradeep as counsel for the Devaswom Department.
"The Chief Minister had sought his resignation as Devaswom advocate, and he has now stepped down," an official source told PTI.
Pradeep's appointment had triggered a political controversy after CPI(M) leaders alleged that he had appeared for some of the accused in cases related to the alleged misappropriation of gold used in works at the Sabarimala temple.
Addressing media, Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan continued his criticism of the appointment, saying "very strange developments" were taking place. He said ministers are normally assigned responsibility for specific departments and are accountable for all matters relating to them.
"However, it was surprising to hear the Devaswom Minister say that he was unaware of the matter. How could such a decision be taken without the knowledge of the Devaswom Minister?" Vijayan asked.
He said appointing as counsel for the Devaswom Board the very advocate who had appeared for the principal accused individual and institution amounted to "siding with the accused".
"It was something that should never have been done. The decision must be corrected immediately and a different appointment should be made," he said.
CPI(M) state committee member V Sivankutty termed the appointment as "shocking" and alleged that appointing the lawyer who appeared for an accused in the Sabarimala gold loss case as the Devaswom Department's counsel was part of a clear conspiracy to derail the case.
The former CM said the resignation of the advocate alone would not remove the mystery surrounding the issue and demanded that those behind the alleged conspiracy be identified. He also demanded a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the appointment and into those allegedly involved in attempts to weaken the gold loss case.
Senior CPI(M) leader V N Vasavan said there were still doubts surrounding the controversial appointment of Devaswom Special Pleader K B Pradeep and that the public had a right to know the facts.
"There are still unanswered questions in this issue. People have the right to know the truth, and it is the responsibility of the government to clarify the matter before them," Vasavan said.
Senior BJP leaders Kummanam Rajasekharan and P K Krishnadas also strongly criticised the Congress-led government, alleging that the appointment had caused concern among thousands of Lord Ayyappa devotees across the world.
"The Chief Minister has dealt a blow to the faces of crores of Ayyappa devotees. This is a grave betrayal of temples and devotees," Rajasekharan alleged while talking to reporters.
Appointing as Devaswom pleader the lawyer of an accused in the case was "unacceptable" and crossed all limits, especially at a time when temples in Kerala were facing serious issues, he alleged. Krishnadas said the resignation of the pleader did not end the controversy.
"Returning stolen goods does not erase a theft; the resignation of the pleader is similar. The appointment of the Devaswom pleader was a blow to devotees. The LDF and UDF are two sides of the same cooperative racket," he told a press conference.
Responding to the criticisms, Muraleedharan said Pradeep was appointed because he was a well-known criminal lawyer capable of effectively handling the cases.
"I received several phone calls from devotees. They said there was an expectation that the truth behind the gold loss cases would emerge under this government and that the appointment had caused concern," he said.
That's why the CM intervened and sought Pradeep's resignation, he added. The minister maintained that Pradeep's appointment was a collective decision of the state Cabinet. Asked about the controversy, KPCC president and Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph said that any shortcomings would be rectified.
"If there is any lapse, it will be corrected. The matter will be examined and deficiencies, if any, will be addressed. This is only the beginning of the government's tenure," he told reporters. Joseph also said such matters were decided by the government and not by the party.
The controversy centres around allegations that Pradeep had appeared for some of the accused in cases relating to the alleged misappropriation of gold from the copper plates of the Dwarapalaka idols and the doors of the Sreekovil of the Lord Ayyappa shrine at Sabarimala.
Former Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan had alleged that Pradeep appeared for accused Govardhan and Pankaj Bhandari in the gold loss cases and had also represented Chennai-based Smart Creations, the firm entrusted with the gold-plating work, before the Kerala High Court. The Special Investigation Team probing the cases is yet to file its chargesheet.