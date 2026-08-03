'Kerala Govt Making Every Possible Effort To Support Affected Families': Rahul On Devastating Rains in State
Rahul Gandhi urged Congress workers and volunteers to support affected families and coordinate relief operations amid the devastation in Kerala from heavy rains.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 6:50 AM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the state government is making every possible effort to support affected families and coordinate relief and recovery operations amid the devastation in Kerala caused by heavy rains. He also urged all Congress workers and volunteers to assist these efforts.
In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by heavy rains across Kerala. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the eight people who have lost their lives. May those still missing be found safe, and the injured make a swift recovery."
Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by heavy rains across Kerala. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the eight people who have lost their lives. May those still missing be found safe, and the injured make a swift recovery.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 2, 2026
The state government is making every…
"The state government is making every possible effort to support affected families and coordinate relief and recovery operations. I urge all Congress workers and volunteers to assist these efforts in every possible way," the opposition leader said.
"Please remain vigilant, especially in the hilly regions, and follow the guidance of the authorities," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said. Kerala stands united in this difficult hour, he asserted. "I stand firmly with every affected family," Gandhi said.
സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ മഴക്കെടുതി സംബന്ധിച്ച് റവന്യു മന്ത്രിയുമായും ജില്ലകളുടെ ചുമതലയുള്ള മന്ത്രിമാരുമായും ജില്ലാ ഭരണകൂടവുമായും ആശയവിനിമയം തുടരുന്നു. ഇന്നലത്തെ അപേക്ഷിച്ച് മഴ കുറഞ്ഞത് ആശ്വാസകരമാണ്. വെള്ളം കയറിയ സ്ഥലങ്ങളിലെ ശുചീകരണ പ്രവര്ത്തനങ്ങള് ആരംഭിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. രാഷ്ട്രീയ പ്രവര്…— V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) August 2, 2026
Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan said that eight people have died, an equal number were missing and 13 injured in the previous day's heavy rains which caused landslides, waterlogging and property damage in many parts of the state.
In a statement issued by his office, Satheesan also said that 27 houses were destroyed, 196 homes were partially damaged, and 5,792 people have been shifted to the 209 relief camps set up across the state.
The government will ensure assistance to the families of the deceased and those who have lost their homes and livelihoods, he further said. Congress MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled the loss of lives in the devastating rains in Kerala.
My heart goes out to the people of Kerala affected by the devastating rains. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones. I pray for the safe return of those who are missing and a speedy recovery for the injured.— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 2, 2026
In this difficult hour, the Congress-led UDF…
“My heart goes out to the people of Kerala affected by the devastating rains. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones. I pray for the safe return of those who are missing and a speedy recovery for the injured,” she said on X.
In this difficult hour, the Congress-led UDF government is on the ground carrying out relief and rescue work, Priyanka Gandhi said. “I urge all Congress and UDF workers to stand with those affected and extend every possible support,” she said.
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