ETV Bharat / state

'Kerala Govt Making Every Possible Effort To Support Affected Families': Rahul On Devastating Rains in State

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the state government is making every possible effort to support affected families and coordinate relief and recovery operations amid the devastation in Kerala caused by heavy rains. He also urged all Congress workers and volunteers to assist these efforts.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by heavy rains across Kerala. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the eight people who have lost their lives. May those still missing be found safe, and the injured make a swift recovery."

"The state government is making every possible effort to support affected families and coordinate relief and recovery operations. I urge all Congress workers and volunteers to assist these efforts in every possible way," the opposition leader said.

"Please remain vigilant, especially in the hilly regions, and follow the guidance of the authorities," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said. Kerala stands united in this difficult hour, he asserted. "I stand firmly with every affected family," Gandhi said.