'Detention Based On Stale Grounds Can't Stand': Jammu Kashmir High Court Quashes PSA Against Pulwama Man
Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi of the High Court observed that the detention of the PSA detainee was based on stale grounds.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 7:10 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has quashed the preventive detention of a Pulwama resident held under the Public Safety Act (PSA). The Court pointed out that the authorities had failed to justify why ordinary criminal law was insufficient to deal with the case.
Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, while pronouncing her eight-page judgment, held that the detention order issued against Sajad Ahmad Bhat, also known as Baaber, was "based on stale grounds" and "not in consonance with the statute and law."
The court said, "Having regard to what has been said hereinbefore and taking into consideration the ratio laid down by the judgments of the Supreme Court referred to hereinabove, this Court is satisfied that the petitioner has succeeded in proving his case as a result whereof the impugned order of detention, being not in consonance with the statute and the law on the subject, deserves to be quashed."
The order of detention No. 07/DMP/PSA/25 was passed by the District Magistrate, Pulwama, on April 30, 2025, placing Bhat under preventive custody. The petition challenging the order was filed by Bhat through his father-in-law Mushtaq Ahmad Dar and argued by advocates Zameer Abdullah and Zahir Abdullah. The government was represented by Advocate Furqaan Yaqoob. Zameer and Zahir are sons of Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah.
The petitioner's counsel argued that Bhat had already been granted bail in November 2023 in connection with FIR No. 119 of 2020 registered at Police Station Rajpora under the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. They contended that the detention violated procedural safeguards and that the relevant documents were not provided to the detenue, depriving him of the opportunity to make an effective representation.
"The impugned order has been issued in the year 2025 against the detenue for his involvement in a case registered in the year 2020. The same, therefore, is based on stale grounds as the impugned order of detention has been passed five years later," Justice Kazmi noted.
The judge cited Supreme Court rulings, including Rekha vs State of Tamil Nadu (2011) and Malada Sriram vs State of Telangana (2023), emphasizing that preventive detention cannot be justified when ordinary criminal laws are adequate.
Quoting the Supreme Court in Rekha, the High Court observed, "Whenever an order under a preventive detention law is challenged, one of the questions the court must ask in deciding its legality is: was the ordinary law of the land sufficient to deal with the situation? If the answer is in the affirmative, the detention order will be illegal."
The court further relied on Malada Sriram to reiterate that "a preventive detention order that is passed without examining a live and proximate link between the event and the detention is tantamount to punishment without trial."
Justice Kazmi held that there was no proximate link between Bhat's alleged actions in 2020 and the preventive detention in 2025. "This fact goes on to suggest that there is no proximate link to the alleged actions of the detenue that were deemed to be prejudicial to the maintenance of security of the State," she said.
Finding that the respondents had "failed to indicate as to how the substantive law pressed into service against the detenue was not sufficient," the court ordered that Bhat be released immediately.
"Viewed thus, the petition is allowed and detention order No. 07/DMP/PSA/25 dated 30.04.2025, District Magistrate, Pulwama, is quashed and the respondents are directed to release the detenue forthwith, if not required in any other case," Justice Kazmi directed.
