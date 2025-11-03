ETV Bharat / state

'Detention Based On Stale Grounds Can't Stand': Jammu Kashmir High Court Quashes PSA Against Pulwama Man

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has quashed the preventive detention of a Pulwama resident held under the Public Safety Act (PSA). The Court pointed out that the authorities had failed to justify why ordinary criminal law was insufficient to deal with the case.

Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, while pronouncing her eight-page judgment, held that the detention order issued against Sajad Ahmad Bhat, also known as Baaber, was "based on stale grounds" and "not in consonance with the statute and law."

The court said, "Having regard to what has been said hereinbefore and taking into consideration the ratio laid down by the judgments of the Supreme Court referred to hereinabove, this Court is satisfied that the petitioner has succeeded in proving his case as a result whereof the impugned order of detention, being not in consonance with the statute and the law on the subject, deserves to be quashed."

The order of detention No. 07/DMP/PSA/25 was passed by the District Magistrate, Pulwama, on April 30, 2025, placing Bhat under preventive custody. The petition challenging the order was filed by Bhat through his father-in-law Mushtaq Ahmad Dar and argued by advocates Zameer Abdullah and Zahir Abdullah. The government was represented by Advocate Furqaan Yaqoob. Zameer and Zahir are sons of Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah.

The petitioner's counsel argued that Bhat had already been granted bail in November 2023 in connection with FIR No. 119 of 2020 registered at Police Station Rajpora under the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. They contended that the detention violated procedural safeguards and that the relevant documents were not provided to the detenue, depriving him of the opportunity to make an effective representation.

"The impugned order has been issued in the year 2025 against the detenue for his involvement in a case registered in the year 2020. The same, therefore, is based on stale grounds as the impugned order of detention has been passed five years later," Justice Kazmi noted.