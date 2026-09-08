ETV Bharat / state

'Detailed Plan Will Be Shared Soon': Ram Mandir CEO Jeetendra Mishra Arrives In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retd), arrived at Ayodhya Dham railway station via Kaifiyat Express on Tuesday. He said a detailed plan for temple operations, management and devotee facilities will be shared soon.

After reaching Ayodhya railway station, Misha headed directly to the Ram Mandir and offered prayers. He then attended a meeting at the Trust's office. During this, he discussed various matters with Mahesh Bhagchandka, the Treasurer of the Ram Mandir Trust.

This was one of Mishra's initial meetings after taking charge. Discussions revolved around administrative matters and upcoming tasks related to the temple.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mishra said that introductory meetings are currently underway. "I will appear before you very soon and share the future plans regarding the Ram Mandir."