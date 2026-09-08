'Detailed Plan Will Be Shared Soon': Ram Mandir CEO Jeetendra Mishra Arrives In Ayodhya
Jeetendra Mishra said he has just taken charge and will need some time to fully understand the arrangements and operations related to the Ram Mandir.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST
Ayodhya: Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retd), arrived at Ayodhya Dham railway station via Kaifiyat Express on Tuesday. He said a detailed plan for temple operations, management and devotee facilities will be shared soon.
After reaching Ayodhya railway station, Misha headed directly to the Ram Mandir and offered prayers. He then attended a meeting at the Trust's office. During this, he discussed various matters with Mahesh Bhagchandka, the Treasurer of the Ram Mandir Trust.
This was one of Mishra's initial meetings after taking charge. Discussions revolved around administrative matters and upcoming tasks related to the temple.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mishra said that introductory meetings are currently underway. "I will appear before you very soon and share the future plans regarding the Ram Mandir."
He said that the Trust would present a detailed action plan concerning the temple's operations and management in the near future.
Regarding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Ayodhya, the CEO mentioned that the Trust has made full preparations to welcome him during his darshan at the Ram Mandir. He noted that Ayodhya has always extended a warm welcome and hospitality to its Chief Minister, and this tradition will be upheld during this visit as well.
Mishra pointed out that it has been only six days since his appointment as CEO was announced and requested some time to fully understand the arrangements and operations related to the temple.
"If you give us some time, we will certainly be able to share our roadmap and strategy for the future."
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