ETV Bharat / state

21 Drowned In Five Months: Despite Preventive Measures, Fatalities Continue At Ghats Of Varanasi

It's worth noting that even a little carelessness while bathing at Varanasi's Assi Ghat, Tulsi Ghat, Shivala Ghat, Munshi Ghat, Ahilyabai Ghat, Pandey Ghat, Scindia Ghat, Ravidas Ghat, Chausatti Ghat and many others can lead to drowning. These ghats have been witnessing the majority of the accidents.

This year alone, 21 people have lost their lives, while 66 have been rescued.

There are 84 ghats in the holy city that are visited by over 3,00,000 tourists every day, with a large number of them enjoying boating on the Ganga. It is during these visits that the accidents have been taking place. Despite the local administration's best efforts, such instances continue unabated.

Varanasi: The ghats of Varanasi, known for their beauty and tranquillity, have been witnessing a growing number of accidental deaths. In the last five years, more than 100 people have drowned in the Ganges. While previously, such instances were confined to only a few ghats, they have become widespread now.

The Police say that there are boating standards in place according to which the boatmen operate their boats in the Ganga. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Atul Anjan Tripathi disclosed, "For security purposes, the Jal Police, personnel of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and the Civil Police regularly patrol the ghats and raise awareness among the tourists and those going for boat rides. The number of Police personnel at the ghats is also being increased. Divers are present at every ghat, and in case of any incident, they immediately rescue the person."

Despite Preventive Measures, Fatalities Continue At Ghats Of Varanasi (ETV Bharat)

He added that the 66 lives saved this year are on account of the promptness of the personnel on duty and the divers.

He further informed that for the safety of the pilgrims, proper signs have been put up at places where there is a high risk of drowning. "Special safety nets and floating barricades are being installed for safety during bathing. In Varanasi, life jackets have been made mandatory on boats besides other safety standards. Action is also being taken against those found negligent. So far, more than 60 boats have been seized," Tripathi added.

Despite Preventive Measures, Fatalities Continue At Ghats Of Varanasi (ETV Bharat)

He said that regular appeals are being made to the pilgrims to bathe and boat on the Ganga while respecting the safety standards.

With a view to making the experience of tourists safer, the district administration is distributing 33,300 life jackets. According to the Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue), Sadanand Gupta, "Boatmen are being continuously sensitised to ensure that tourists going on a boat ride on the Ganga adhere to the established standards. Furthermore, anyone who refuses to wear a life jacket should not be allowed on the boat."

Despite Preventive Measures, Fatalities Continue At Ghats Of Varanasi (ETV Bharat)

He added that life jackets are as essential for those going on the boats on the Ganga as helmets are for bikes. After continuous training, boatmen are being distributed kits, and they are being educated about the importance of life jackets.

He urged everyone visiting Varanasi who wishes to go boating to wear a life jacket. If bathing in the Ganga is necessary, they should do so within the barricades.

However, the boatmen say that they provide life jackets, ropes and other safety gear to all the tourists on every boat, but on many occasions the passengers refuse to wear the life jackets and on others they wear them just for the sake of it and even remove them to get a photo clicked or a selfie while still in the water.