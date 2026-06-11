ETV Bharat / state

Despite Drives, Child Labour Persists In Karnataka; Over 500 Children Rescued Last Year

Bengaluru: As Karnataka joins the rest of the world in observing the World Day Against Child Labour on Friday, the state continues to grapple with a challenge that extends far beyond rescue operations and legal enforcement.

While hundreds of children have been rescued from workplaces across Karnataka in recent years, activists, educationists and policymakers argue that poverty, migration, inadequate access to education and weakening rural employment opportunities continue to push children out of classrooms and into labour.

According to Karnataka Labour Department data, more than 500 child labourers were rescued across the state during 2025, with Yadgir recording the highest number of rescues, followed by Mysuru, Belagavi, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural. More than 27,700 inspections were conducted and cases registered against employers found violating child labour laws.

Karnataka Govt Stresses On Regular Inspections

Marking World Day Against Child Labour, officials of the Labour Department reiterated their commitment to identifying child labourers, conducting inspections and ensuring that rescued children are rehabilitated and mainstreamed into schools. The department has repeatedly stressed that sustained vigilance, community participation and educational support are essential to eliminating child labour.

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has also called for stronger child protection mechanisms. Commission chairperson Shashidhar S Kosambe recently directed authorities to ensure strict compliance with child-rights safeguards, timely intervention in cases involving children and greater awareness among educational institutions and law-enforcement agencies.

Reasons Behind Child Labour

Despite these efforts, activists say the problem remains deeply rooted. Student activist Rajesh Bhat questioned whether governments at both the Centre and the state have adequately addressed the structural causes of child labour. "Child labour cannot be eliminated merely through raids and rescue operations. If children are out of school, they become vulnerable to labour and exploitation. Education remains the most effective solution," he said.