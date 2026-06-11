Despite Drives, Child Labour Persists In Karnataka; Over 500 Children Rescued Last Year
Over 500 child labourers were rescued across Karnataka in 2025. Yadgir recorded highest rescues, followed by Mysuru, Belagavi, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
Bengaluru: As Karnataka joins the rest of the world in observing the World Day Against Child Labour on Friday, the state continues to grapple with a challenge that extends far beyond rescue operations and legal enforcement.
While hundreds of children have been rescued from workplaces across Karnataka in recent years, activists, educationists and policymakers argue that poverty, migration, inadequate access to education and weakening rural employment opportunities continue to push children out of classrooms and into labour.
According to Karnataka Labour Department data, more than 500 child labourers were rescued across the state during 2025, with Yadgir recording the highest number of rescues, followed by Mysuru, Belagavi, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural. More than 27,700 inspections were conducted and cases registered against employers found violating child labour laws.
Karnataka Govt Stresses On Regular Inspections
Marking World Day Against Child Labour, officials of the Labour Department reiterated their commitment to identifying child labourers, conducting inspections and ensuring that rescued children are rehabilitated and mainstreamed into schools. The department has repeatedly stressed that sustained vigilance, community participation and educational support are essential to eliminating child labour.
The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has also called for stronger child protection mechanisms. Commission chairperson Shashidhar S Kosambe recently directed authorities to ensure strict compliance with child-rights safeguards, timely intervention in cases involving children and greater awareness among educational institutions and law-enforcement agencies.
Reasons Behind Child Labour
Despite these efforts, activists say the problem remains deeply rooted. Student activist Rajesh Bhat questioned whether governments at both the Centre and the state have adequately addressed the structural causes of child labour. "Child labour cannot be eliminated merely through raids and rescue operations. If children are out of school, they become vulnerable to labour and exploitation. Education remains the most effective solution," he said.
Bhat argued that government policies affecting neighbourhood schools deserve closer scrutiny. Referring to ongoing debates surrounding school consolidation and KPS Magnet Schools, he said access to education must not be compromised in the name of administrative efficiency.
"The government must ensure free education, transportation, food and other support systems. Otherwise, anti-child labour measures risk becoming symbolic exercises rather than meaningful interventions," he added.
Congress leader CM Faiz Mohammed linked child labour to growing migration from rural areas, claiming that declining employment opportunities in villages have forced many families to seek work in Bengaluru and other urban centres. "Earlier, many families could survive in villages through local employment opportunities under rural job schemes. As those opportunities shrink, migration increases, and children often become the first victims of educational disruption," he said.
According to Faiz, government schools in and around Bengaluru increasingly serve children of migrant workers, many of whom come from Hindi-speaking families. He argued that school accessibility remains a major concern. "Parents are reluctant to send their children, especially girls, to schools located several kilometres away without reliable transport facilities. If education becomes inaccessible, governments indirectly create conditions that contribute to child labour," he said.
What ILO Says?
Child-rights advocates point out that many child labourers remain hidden within the informal economy, working in hotels, garages, construction sites, brick kilns, agricultural fields, waste collection units and domestic households. Migrant children are particularly vulnerable because frequent movement often interrupts their education.
International Labour Organisation (ILO) estimates indicate that millions of children worldwide continue to engage in labour, including hazardous occupations. Experts say Karnataka's challenge is no longer limited to rescuing children from workplaces. The larger task lies in ensuring that every child remains in school, every vulnerable family receives economic support and every employer violating child labour laws faces meaningful consequences.
As Karnataka reflects on World Day Against Child Labour, the debate is increasingly shifting from rescue statistics to a broader question - whether the state can address the underlying issues of poverty, migration, educational access and rural distress that continue to place children at risk.
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