Despite Delhi Blast Fallout, Kashmir Tourism Industry Holds On To Hope This Winter
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : November 24, 2025 at 8:45 PM IST
Srinagar: Kashmir’s tourism industry, already reeling from the deadly Pahalgam attack earlier this year, is facing yet another setback after the Red Fort blast in New Delhi. The situation, according to the tourism stakeholders, has worsened after reports suggesting the involvement of several Kashmiri youths in the explosion, and this has deepened concerns among potential visitors.
The sector had shown signs of improvement in October as early snowfall and government outreach efforts encouraged more travellers to return. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had expressed hope that the favourable weather would help revive the industry after months of uncertainty.
That optimism faded on November 10 when a suicide car bombing allegedly carried out by a Kashmiri doctor killed at least a dozen people in Delhi. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said it arrested six people linked to what it described as a “white-collar terror module”. The group included two Kashmiri doctors working outside the Union Territory.
“For us, this has been another setback. The turnout is extremely low. Because of the alleged involvement of a few Kashmir residents in the Delhi blast and the accidental blast at Nowgam police station, people are hesitant to visit,” said Sajad Ahmad, who owns a 20-room budget hotel in Gulmarg.
Tourism had already collapsed after the April 22 attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow that left 26 people, most of them tourists, dead. Visitors fled the Valley as authorities shut more than 50 tourist spots. Around 28 of those locations have since reopened after security reviews, and travel operators reported a modest increase in arrivals during the holiday and festival season.
“Tourism gained some momentum in October, but the blast has again created uncertainty. Right now, occupancy is barely between two and five per cent,” said Sajad.
Kashmir had witnessed record tourist arrivals over the past three years. Official figures show 34.98 lakh tourists visited the Valley last year, up from 31.55 lakh in 2023 and 26.73 lakh in 2022. This year, visits had already crossed six lakh before the Pahalgam attack, but numbers since then have dwindled to only a few thousand.
Despite the downturn, industry leaders and government officials say they expect a recovery as the winter season approaches.
The Jammu and Kashmir government is participating in the 56th International Film Festival of India in Goa, where a dedicated pavilion at the Waves Film Bazar is showcasing the Union Territory’s film tourism potential.
At a tourism event in Srinagar on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Chairperson Darakshan Andrabi said that winter sports could help revive the industry. “Tourist arrivals were strong from 2019 onwards, but recent incidents caused a decline,” she said. “I am hopeful that the Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg and the snowfall season will attract visitors. I don’t think any hotel will be empty this winter.”
Prominent tourism stakeholder Farooq Kuthu, a former president of the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir, voiced similar optimism. He said winter traditionally brings visitors from southern states, especially IT professionals who travel during the Christmas and New Year holidays.
“The Red Fort blast was another shock for the sector, but there have been no cancellations or changes in bookings,” he said. “Because of that, we are hopeful that winter will be better than summer. The government’s initiatives are also helping. Film crews have returned to Kashmir for shooting. Hope is alive.”
