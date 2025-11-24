ETV Bharat / state

Despite Delhi Blast Fallout, Kashmir Tourism Industry Holds On To Hope This Winter

Shikaras are anchored on the banks of Dal lake amid lack of tourists post Pahalgam attack, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (ANI) ( File/ANI )

Srinagar: Kashmir’s tourism industry, already reeling from the deadly Pahalgam attack earlier this year, is facing yet another setback after the Red Fort blast in New Delhi. The situation, according to the tourism stakeholders, has worsened after reports suggesting the involvement of several Kashmiri youths in the explosion, and this has deepened concerns among potential visitors.

The sector had shown signs of improvement in October as early snowfall and government outreach efforts encouraged more travellers to return. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had expressed hope that the favourable weather would help revive the industry after months of uncertainty.

That optimism faded on November 10 when a suicide car bombing allegedly carried out by a Kashmiri doctor killed at least a dozen people in Delhi. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said it arrested six people linked to what it described as a “white-collar terror module”. The group included two Kashmiri doctors working outside the Union Territory.

“For us, this has been another setback. The turnout is extremely low. Because of the alleged involvement of a few Kashmir residents in the Delhi blast and the accidental blast at Nowgam police station, people are hesitant to visit,” said Sajad Ahmad, who owns a 20-room budget hotel in Gulmarg.

Tourism had already collapsed after the April 22 attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow that left 26 people, most of them tourists, dead. Visitors fled the Valley as authorities shut more than 50 tourist spots. Around 28 of those locations have since reopened after security reviews, and travel operators reported a modest increase in arrivals during the holiday and festival season.

“Tourism gained some momentum in October, but the blast has again created uncertainty. Right now, occupancy is barely between two and five per cent,” said Sajad.