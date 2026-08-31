J&K Govt Pushes Flyover Through Heart Of Srinagar Despite Concerns Over Chinar Felling, Sports Infra Defacement
A flyover in the heart of Srinagar has raised concerns among the civil society over vandalism of the playgrounds besides axing of heritage Chinar trees.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST
Srinagar: Despite opposition from civil society groups, the Jammu and Kashmir government has gone ahead with the construction of a vehicular flyover in the summer capital, Srinagar, that snakes through the government’s sports grounds and will also lead to the felling of heritage Chinar trees.
The government's Public Works Department (PWD) awarded the contract for constructing a Vehicular Overpass (VOP)/ Bridge/ Flyover from Convent Road (Joggers Park) to Maulana Azad Link Road via Shirwani Road, crossing the Jhelum river, to a Chandigarh-based construction company after floating tenders in May this year.
The PWD’s Executive Engineer Srinagar floated the tender valued at Rs 114.70 crore on May 6 this year. Three Kashmir-based companies, MM Shawl Engineer and Contractors, Tarmac Road and Roof Builders, and Jhelum Construction Company, and Chandigarh-based Singla Constructions Limited participated in the tender. The Chandigarh based construction company secured the lowest bid valued at Rs 90 crore, and has been given a completion deadline of 780 days.
Environmental groups and officials said the proposed flyover, aimed at decongesting traffic, will impact the government’s own infrastructure, private property worth crores and will lead to felling green Chinar and poplar trees.
It will pass over the Jhelum river near the General Post Office (GPO) through the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council ground at Polo View, which houses a newly-built Indoor Sports Hall, syenthetic Hockey, Football and Rugby turfs. The foundation stone for the synthetic Hockey turf was laid in 2020 by Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Besides the Sports Complex, the flyover will cross over a private cafe and showrooms of private handicrafts traders, and may impact the SSP Traffic headquarters at Polo View.
Officials of Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council and sportspersons in the city are worried about the proposed flyover whose work may begin soon after the completion of technical formalities. “We have been training and playing on the ground for the last several years. When a flyover comes over the ground it will create noise pollution and impact our training and sports,” a group of young footballers told ETV Bharat at the Football Turf.
An official of the Sports Council, who did not want to be named, said that the sports complex was built after a long time and provided opportunities to aspiring players. “The flyover will snatch that opportunity from these players who lack sufficient playing and training facilities in the UT,” said the official.
Secretary Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul, said she was “not aware” of the flyover.
Nasir Amin, Executive Engineer for the R&B Project Division Ist Srinagar, told ETV Bharat that the flyover will not impact the grounds as its pillars will be built between the pathway of the Football and Rugby turfs.
When asked whether the green Chinar and poplar trees standing in the Floriculture Park, adjacent to the sports complex, will be felled, the engineer said that he “is busy in the meeting”.
Officials in the Floriculture department, which manages the parks and gardens in the UT, said that they have not been informed about the proposed flyover yet. “We have not been informed yet; we are completely unaware whether the flyover will lead to cutting down the Chinar and poplar trees in the park,” the official told ET Bharat.
During the proposal phase, the flyover construction at the site was opposed by the Environment Policy Group, a grouping of some legal and civil society activists.
Faiz Bakshi, Convenor of EPG, said that they oppose the construction of the flyover because it will “snatch” the playgrounds from children and players. “The pillars will be built inside the playground, snatching private property of some traders near the Bund,” he said.
Former chief town planner of Kashmir, Iftikar Hakim, said Srinagar already has Abdullah Bridge, Zero Bridge, Lal Mandi Footbridge within a radius of less than a kilometre. “Flyovers do not solve congestion; they shift it. They create downstream bottlenecks, multiply conflict points, and induce more vehicles. A flyover always delivers two minutes of relief before ten minutes of new congestion,” he said.
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