ETV Bharat / state

J&K Govt Pushes Flyover Through Heart Of Srinagar Despite Concerns Over Chinar Felling, Sports Infra Defacement

A view of the Residency Road in Srinagar ( ETV Bharat )

By Mir Farhat Maqbool 3 Min Read

Srinagar: Despite opposition from civil society groups, the Jammu and Kashmir government has gone ahead with the construction of a vehicular flyover in the summer capital, Srinagar, that snakes through the government’s sports grounds and will also lead to the felling of heritage Chinar trees. The government's Public Works Department (PWD) awarded the contract for constructing a Vehicular Overpass (VOP)/ Bridge/ Flyover from Convent Road (Joggers Park) to Maulana Azad Link Road via Shirwani Road, crossing the Jhelum river, to a Chandigarh-based construction company after floating tenders in May this year. A footbridge across the Jhelum in Srinagar (ETV Bharat) The PWD’s Executive Engineer Srinagar floated the tender valued at Rs 114.70 crore on May 6 this year. Three Kashmir-based companies, MM Shawl Engineer and Contractors, Tarmac Road and Roof Builders, and Jhelum Construction Company, and Chandigarh-based Singla Constructions Limited participated in the tender. The Chandigarh based construction company secured the lowest bid valued at Rs 90 crore, and has been given a completion deadline of 780 days. Environmental groups and officials said the proposed flyover, aimed at decongesting traffic, will impact the government’s own infrastructure, private property worth crores and will lead to felling green Chinar and poplar trees. A view of the Residency Road in Srinagar (ETV Bharat) It will pass over the Jhelum river near the General Post Office (GPO) through the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council ground at Polo View, which houses a newly-built Indoor Sports Hall, syenthetic Hockey, Football and Rugby turfs. The foundation stone for the synthetic Hockey turf was laid in 2020 by Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Besides the Sports Complex, the flyover will cross over a private cafe and showrooms of private handicrafts traders, and may impact the SSP Traffic headquarters at Polo View.