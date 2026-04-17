ETV Bharat / state

Over 80 Percent Forests Encroached, Uttarakhand Battles To Save Its Hills

Dehradun: More than 80 per cent of the reserve forests in Uttarakhand, especially in the Tarai division of Kumaon, are under the grip of illegal encroachment despite an ongoing four-year-old drive to save the forests. Several cases related to the encroachment have reached the courts, compounding the situation.

Uttarakhand — known as the 'Devbhoomi' (Land of the Gods) and a lush, verdant hill state — is today fighting a battle to save its very own forests. The statistics clearly reveal the depth of the problem and the sluggish pace at which it is being addressed.

As per the data available, over 11,396.63 hectares of reserve forests in Uttarakhand have been encroached upon. Out of this, illegal occupation still remains on nearly 9,836 hectares. This implies that despite the campaigns conducted in recent years, more than 70 per cent of the forest land is still under encroachment.

According to sources, so far a total of 1,560.31 hectares of land have been reclaimed from encroachment. However, this figure is extremely low — indicating that the enforcement at the ground level is not proceeding at the expected pace. The highest encroachment is in the Tarai East forest division, where 5,982 hectares of forest land are under illegal occupation. Then comes the Terai West forest division, where 2,629 hectares of forests are under illegal occupation.

The geographical nature of the Terai region, especially its flat terrain, fertile soil and easy accessibility render it particularly vulnerable to encroachment. In the Terai East division, against the 5,982 hectares under occupation, only 214 hectares have been successfully reclaimed.

In the Terai West division, against the 2,629.15 hectares under occupation, only 558.96 hectares have been cleared of encroachment. Apart from the Terai region, several other forest divisions are also grappling with encroachment.