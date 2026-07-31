ETV Bharat / state

Despite Backlash From Opposition, Jammu Kashmir Govt Continues Outsourcing Jobs

Srinagar: Despite outrage from the opposition political parties, the Jammu and Kashmir government continues to outsource manpower for different departments by inviting applications through private manpower and IT companies.

Fresh advertisements have been made in the Animal Husbandry Department and Health Department for the posts of veterinarians, data entry operators, technicians, drivers and attendants.

The animal husbandry department has outsourced 26 posts of veterinarians for 10 Kashmir districts, 25 para- veterinarians, three call executives, and 25 drivers -cum-attendants for its Establishment and Strengthening of Veterinary Hospitals and Dispensaries - Mobile Veterinary Units (ESVHD-MVU) scheme in Jammu and Kashmir. Eight posts have been outsourced in the Health Department for data entry operators, Ayush pharmacists, laboratory and X-ray technicians, laboratory assistants and technicians.

Outsourcing of government jobs created massive outrage from opposition parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Peoples Conference (PC) and the Apni Party. PDP and BJP protested against the government. The BJP had announced a Secretariat Gherao on July 20 but postponed it due to inclement weather. They claimed these jobs are temporary and confer no regularisation rights upon the educated youth.

The opposition parties have accused the National Conference-led government of outsourcing more than 25,000 government jobs in various departments to several private manpower and IT companies from Jammu and Kashmir and other states. Recently, the forest department workers protested outsourcing more than 1300 workers who had been working in the department since 2004 and were waiting for regularisation.

PDP youth leader Zuhaib Mir, who led a protest march against the outsourcing, alleged that these jobs are advertised by the private companies without giving wider publicity in the media. “We have demanded a probe into this blue-eyed recruitment process where relatives and workers of the ruling party legislator are employed. Instead of the probe, the government defended it by citing financial rules,” he said.