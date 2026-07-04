ETV Bharat / state

Weeks After Abandoning Infant In Govt Cradle, Mother In Kerala Desperately Knocks At Doors To Get Him Back

The CWC will make its final decision on restoring the infant to his mother ( Representative Image/ETV Bharat )

Kozhikode: In an emotional turn of events in Kozhikode in Kerala, a mother has come forward desperately seeking the return of her eight-day-old baby boy, whom she had abandoned in the Ammathottil (electronic mother's cradle) at the Government General Hospital beach facility a few weeks ago.

The poignant appeal comes 48 days after the infant was left behind, prompting the District Child Protection Unit and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to launch an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, the Vellayil police have submitted a formal report to the CWC, emphasising the need for a DNA test to scientifically establish the child's maternity before handing him over.

The young woman, a resident of Kozhikode, gave birth to baby boy at the local hospital on March 4.

Driven by severe distress, she placed the eight-day-old infant in the Ammathottil, run by the State Child Welfare Committee, at around 10.37 pm on March 12.

Following the hospital staff's custom, the baby was affectionately named 'Aarav' and was being cared for under the protection of the Child Welfare Committee.

The mother has now approached the District Collectorate with a tearful plea, stating that she cannot live without her child anymore.

Recounting the harrowing circumstances that led to her decision, the mother opened up to the District Child Protection Officer about her immense life struggles.

She revealed that the child was born out of a relationship that developed during her married life, from which she later distanced herself.