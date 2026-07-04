Weeks After Abandoning Infant In Govt Cradle, Mother In Kerala Desperately Knocks At Doors To Get Him Back
The young woman, a resident of Kozhikode, gave birth to baby boy at the local hospital on March 4.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
Kozhikode: In an emotional turn of events in Kozhikode in Kerala, a mother has come forward desperately seeking the return of her eight-day-old baby boy, whom she had abandoned in the Ammathottil (electronic mother's cradle) at the Government General Hospital beach facility a few weeks ago.
The poignant appeal comes 48 days after the infant was left behind, prompting the District Child Protection Unit and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to launch an investigation into the matter.
Meanwhile, the Vellayil police have submitted a formal report to the CWC, emphasising the need for a DNA test to scientifically establish the child's maternity before handing him over.
The young woman, a resident of Kozhikode, gave birth to baby boy at the local hospital on March 4.
Driven by severe distress, she placed the eight-day-old infant in the Ammathottil, run by the State Child Welfare Committee, at around 10.37 pm on March 12.
Following the hospital staff's custom, the baby was affectionately named 'Aarav' and was being cared for under the protection of the Child Welfare Committee.
The mother has now approached the District Collectorate with a tearful plea, stating that she cannot live without her child anymore.
Recounting the harrowing circumstances that led to her decision, the mother opened up to the District Child Protection Officer about her immense life struggles.
She revealed that the child was born out of a relationship that developed during her married life, from which she later distanced herself.
Left entirely alone without a job and battling suicidal thoughts, she gave birth to the baby.
On the eighth day after her delivery, she was discharged from the hospital and spent hours wandering around the city with her elder son.
Eventually, sitting by the beach, she breastfed the newborn one last time before placing him in the Ammathottil, hoping that he would at least get a chance at a better life.
However, the legal process faces a slight complication as the preliminary police investigation revealed that two babies were placed in the exact same Ammathottil within a span of just a few hours on that very night of March 12.
To avoid any ambiguity and to ensure scientific verification of the biological relationship, the Vellayil police recommended the DNA procedure in their report to the CWC, after locating the woman and recording her detailed statement.
Assuring that justice will be done, District Child Protection Officer K Shiny stated that there are generally no legal or technical hurdles to reclaim a child if an application is submitted within 60 days of abandonment.
The police have already conducted an inquiry into whether the mother now possesses a safe and stable environment to raise the child.
The CWC will make its final decision on restoring the infant to his mother after carefully evaluating the police background report alongside the definitive results of the DNA test.
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