Despair Grips Ranchi HEC Employees As The Company Struggles For Survival On 67th Foundation Day
Salary crisis and rusting machines: HEC anniversary marked by silence and uncertainty over future
Published : November 14, 2025 at 2:18 PM IST
Ranchi: Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited (HEC) is celebrating its 67th foundation day on Friday. But instead of jubilation, a climate of despair and insecurity grips the employees as the condition of this industrial giant, once the backbone of the country, has deteriorated. The company is now struggling with the crisis of existence.
There was a period when the foundation day of HEC was celebrated with great fanfare, flag hoisting, cultural programs and technical exhibitions were organised in the premises. But now that day passes in silence and despair. The staff organisation organises tribute meetings every year and remembers the days of old age.
Says a founding employee of HEC, who was associated with the corporation in the 1980s, “There is silence here today. HEC depicts not just the plight of a company, but encapsulates the story of the fall of a self-reliant India.”
HEC was established on 14 November 1958 and formally inaugurated on 15 November 1963 by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. At that time, India was moving towards industrial self-reliance, and HEC was established as the country's largest industrial undertaking.
In the beginning, more than 22000 employees were working here. During that period, HEC became not just a factory but a symbol of Ranchi's identity and a milestone in India's industrial aspirations. Today, this industrial complex, once spread over lakhs of square feet, has shrunk dramatically, and the number of employees has dwindled to less than 3000.
HEC used to be called the 'Mother of All Industries' because it not only manufactured its own products but also provided machinery, cranes, presses and turbines to all industries in the country. The technical expertise of HEC helped in the foundation of steel plants like Bhilai, Bokaro and Rourkela. Later, this corporation also contributed strongly to the space programs of the country.
HEC has also built rocket launching pads, cryogenic engine testing equipment and satellite assembly platforms for ISRO. HEC also played an important role in the manufacture of nuclear reactors, hydraulic presses, defence equipment and heavy cranes. It freed India from dependence on foreign technology and laid the foundation of 'Make in India' long ago.
But with time, HEC’s glory began to fade, and it now languishes among crumbling walls and rusting machines. Production is almost at a standstill, there are no new projects, and the financial situation is steadily deteriorating. In many workshops, the machines have not been running for months.
HEC employees have not received regular salaries for the last 25 months. For them, it has become difficult to fulfil basic needs like running a household, education for children and medicine for sick parents.
Indian Labour Union President Ramashankar said, "The speed at which the HEC took off in the direction of India's industrial development is collapsing today. The central government had promised that it would be reorganized soon, but the process is very slow. Now is the time to speed it up; otherwise, this national heritage will be lost forever."
At the same time, the employee organisations say that thousands of families are in financial crisis due to the negligence of the management and the apathy of the Centre.
Instead of a revival plan for the company, there are talks of the central government handing over HEC to private hands. But there is no clarity about this giant unit. The state government has also sought the Centre's cooperation for revival, but the process remains slow and uncertain. On the foundation day, the question arises again if HEC will be allowed to die a slow death. '