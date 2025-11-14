ETV Bharat / state

Despair Grips Ranchi HEC Employees As The Company Struggles For Survival On 67th Foundation Day

HEC in Ranchi completes 67 years. ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited (HEC) is celebrating its 67th foundation day on Friday. But instead of jubilation, a climate of despair and insecurity grips the employees as the condition of this industrial giant, once the backbone of the country, has deteriorated. The company is now struggling with the crisis of existence. There was a period when the foundation day of HEC was celebrated with great fanfare, flag hoisting, cultural programs and technical exhibitions were organised in the premises. But now that day passes in silence and despair. The staff organisation organises tribute meetings every year and remembers the days of old age. The dilapidated board. (ETV Bharat) Says a founding employee of HEC, who was associated with the corporation in the 1980s, “There is silence here today. HEC depicts not just the plight of a company, but encapsulates the story of the fall of a self-reliant India.” HEC was established on 14 November 1958 and formally inaugurated on 15 November 1963 by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. At that time, India was moving towards industrial self-reliance, and HEC was established as the country's largest industrial undertaking. In the beginning, more than 22000 employees were working here. During that period, HEC became not just a factory but a symbol of Ranchi's identity and a milestone in India's industrial aspirations. Today, this industrial complex, once spread over lakhs of square feet, has shrunk dramatically, and the number of employees has dwindled to less than 3000.