ETV Bharat / state

'Desire To Have Son After 3 Daughters': Aligarh Couple Among Three Arrested In Kidnapping Of 8-Month-Old Delhi Boy

Child kidnappers arrested by Delhi Police ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday arrested three persons including a couple from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh in connection with the kidnapping of an eight-month-old boy in Pandav Nagar area of East Delhi. Police investigation revealed that the couple had three daughters and wanted a son to carry on the family lineage and provide care in their old age.

According to the police, the child’s mother earns a living by driving an e-rickshaw. While heading out for work, she had entrusted the care of her 8-month-old son to a woman. On Saturday, the woman went to Ganesh Nagar to make some purchases.

In Ganesh Nagar, she encountered an unidentified individual who allegedly fled with the child. Following a complaint filed by the mother, an FIR (No. 437/26) was registered at the Mandawali police station under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). CCTV Captures Child Kidnapper During the investigation, the police examined footage from nearby CCTV cameras, which captured an individual fleeing with the child. By questioning auto-rickshaw drivers and analyzing the CCTV footage, the police were able to trace the movements of the suspect. The investigation pointed to the involvement of one Rishi Pal (40), a driver of a Tata 407 vehicle. Through technical surveillance and local intelligence, the police discovered that the child had been handed over to a man named Chatru, 50 at Wajidpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. The police recovered the child from that location and arrested both Chatru and his wife, Kusma, 45 besides the driver Pal. Aligarh Couple Among Three Arrested In Kidnapping Of 8-Month-Old Delhi Boy (ETV Bharat)