ETV Bharat / state

Desi Aam, Foreign Tech Make Success Taste Sweeter For This Madhya Pradesh Man

Vijay Pal Singh Patel showing the mangoes that he has cultivated in Narsinghpur ( Etv Bharat )

Narsinghpur: Once considered unsuitable for farming, the sandy land in Chhena Kachhar village in the Gadarwara sub-district of the Narsinghpur district in Madhya Pradesh now serves as a new agricultural model for other farmers, thanks to Vijay Pal Singh Patel.

Patel, 57, holds an MSc degree in geology. He has established a vast mango orchard on approximately 70 acres of this riverside sandy land. He is earning lakhs from this orchard, which was developed using foreign technology, and his mangoes are now reaching major cities across the state and India.

Originally from Chhindwara, Patel chose horticulture over traditional crops."To establish the mango orchard, I utilised Israel's ultra-high-density technique. While typically only 65 to 100 mango saplings are planted per acre, this Israeli technique allows for the planting of 400 to 1,400 saplings per acre," he says.

Currently, Patel's orchard houses approximately 54,000 mango saplings across various varieties. Among these, 600 are of the Kesar variety. The orchard also features a diverse range of both indigenous and exotic mango varieties.

"Most farmers shy away from this type of farming due to the lack of yield in the first three years and the high initial costs. However, once the orchard is established, an income of up to Rs 2 lakh per acre is possible,” he says.

"Last year, the yield was approximately 5 tonnes per acre. This year, production was affected by hailstorms and strong winds. Otherwise, a yield of up to 10 tonnes was expected."

Patel has received training from several agricultural research centres. "I received training in mango and guava cultivation at the ICAR-Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture in Rehmankheda, Lucknow, and at the State Institute of Agricultural Management (SIAM),” he says.

"Additionally, I trained at the Pusa Institute, the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in New Delhi, learning how to develop improved varieties of crops such as wheat, paddy, and various vegetables."