Desi Aam, Foreign Tech Make Success Taste Sweeter For This Madhya Pradesh Man
Vijay Pal Singh Patel has established a vast mango orchard on approximately 70 acres of riverside sandy land; he is earning lakhs from this orchard.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 10:22 PM IST
Narsinghpur: Once considered unsuitable for farming, the sandy land in Chhena Kachhar village in the Gadarwara sub-district of the Narsinghpur district in Madhya Pradesh now serves as a new agricultural model for other farmers, thanks to Vijay Pal Singh Patel.
Patel, 57, holds an MSc degree in geology. He has established a vast mango orchard on approximately 70 acres of this riverside sandy land. He is earning lakhs from this orchard, which was developed using foreign technology, and his mangoes are now reaching major cities across the state and India.
Originally from Chhindwara, Patel chose horticulture over traditional crops."To establish the mango orchard, I utilised Israel's ultra-high-density technique. While typically only 65 to 100 mango saplings are planted per acre, this Israeli technique allows for the planting of 400 to 1,400 saplings per acre," he says.
Currently, Patel's orchard houses approximately 54,000 mango saplings across various varieties. Among these, 600 are of the Kesar variety. The orchard also features a diverse range of both indigenous and exotic mango varieties.
"Most farmers shy away from this type of farming due to the lack of yield in the first three years and the high initial costs. However, once the orchard is established, an income of up to Rs 2 lakh per acre is possible,” he says.
"Last year, the yield was approximately 5 tonnes per acre. This year, production was affected by hailstorms and strong winds. Otherwise, a yield of up to 10 tonnes was expected."
Patel has received training from several agricultural research centres. "I received training in mango and guava cultivation at the ICAR-Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture in Rehmankheda, Lucknow, and at the State Institute of Agricultural Management (SIAM),” he says.
"Additionally, I trained at the Pusa Institute, the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in New Delhi, learning how to develop improved varieties of crops such as wheat, paddy, and various vegetables."
He lays special emphasis on the "bagging technique" which fetches nearly double the price. "Special attention is being paid to quality alongside quantity. To achieve this, we are using the 'bagging technique' in the orchard, where special bags are placed over the fruit. Using these bags improves the mangoes' colour, sheen, and overall quality, while also providing protection against pests and birds,” he says.
According to him, this technique helps secure a better market price for the mangoes. The Kesar mango variety originates from Gujarat; this year, it sold for up to Rs 172 per kilogram while Langra mangoes fetched between Rs 80 and Rs 120 per kilogram.
"Without the bagging technique, these same mangoes would fetch roughly half that price. There is a strong demand for these mangoes in cities across the country, including Indore, Jaipur, and markets in Gujarat," he added.
Making an appeal to farmers, he says, "If farmers adopt Israel's 'Ultra High-Density' technique and plant at least 100 saplings to start, it could transform the farming landscape."
His experiment is now becoming a model for other farmers in the Narsinghpur district. Moreover, he is not only earning lakhs annually but also providing employment to many others.
Explaining Israel's 'Ultra High-Density' technique which allows for higher yields by planting a greater number of trees in a smaller area, Seema Kevat, the horticulture officer for the Chichli block in Narsinghpur, says, "Trees are planted at four-foot intervals under this technique and they reach a maximum height of 10 feet. Vijay Pal Singh Patel from Chhena Kachhar village is also utilising this Israeli technique on his sandy land.”
Additionally, Kevat says, Patel “also shares his knowledge of this technique with students pursuing degrees in agriculture".
“He has planted Kesar and Jumbo Kesar mango varieties across 45 acres of his 70-acre holding. He is earning a handsome profit from this mango cultivation, having traded approximately five tonnes of mangoes over the year,” she adds.
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