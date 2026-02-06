Desert Gold: Why Kumta Gum Is The New Backbone Of Rural Rajasthan
Kumta trees generate a business of approximately 50 to 60 crore rupees every year.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Barmer: The Thar Desert is no longer defined solely by sand, hot winds, and harsh living conditions. The Kumta tree, which thrives in this challenging landscape, is now writing a new story of hope for health and the rural economy.
The Kumta tree, known botanically as Senegalia Senegal, is an iconic, drought-resistant tree, native to the arid regions of Rajasthan and Africa, highly valued for producing gum arabic. It is a small, thorny, deciduous tree commonly used to improve soil fertility and as a key ingredient in traditional dishes.
This tree has been present for centuries in areas of western Rajasthan such as Barmer, Balotra, Chohtan, and Bakhasar, but its gum is now becoming a strong source of livelihood for farmers and rural families.
But even as the tree emerged as a safe alternative livelihood, with increasing demand, dangers are also surfacing. Ayurveda expert Om Prakash Mundra expresses concern that fraud is increasing in the market in the name of Kumta gum. Some people, in their greed to extract more gum, use artificial methods by injecting chemicals into the trees. This not only reduces the quality of the gum but also gradually destroys the tree. Identifying genuine Kumta gum is easy. If it forms a good sticky consistency when dissolved in water, then it is pure gum. This property is not found in fake or adulterated gum.
The Kumta tree, with its roots firmly planted in the sand, requires neither much water nor special care. This is why it remains a source of life even in the harsh conditions of the Thar. The gum that naturally oozes from its trunk has now gained special recognition in India and abroad due to its medicinal properties. The gum from the Kumta tree is not the product of any factory or chemical process; it is entirely natural.
Ayurveda expert Om Prakash Mundra explains that this gum, which oozes from the tree trunk like sap, is carefully collected by rural people and dried in the sun. This work has been done for generations based on traditional knowledge. In Ayurveda, Kumta gum is considered a medicinal treasure. It is considered particularly beneficial for back pain, strengthening joints, strengthening bones, and for postpartum women.
Laddoos made from this gum are still a part of a health-promoting tradition in rural homes during the winter months. This is why its demand increases rapidly in the market during the winter.
Mundra said that many types of gum are available in the market, but the Kumta gum found in the Thar region is considered the best in quality. This is why its demand has now spread from Rajasthan to states like Gujarat and Maharashtra. Moreover, due to its medicinal uses, export possibilities to Arab countries are continuously increasing.
Agricultural expert Dr Pradeep Pagaria says that there are 25 to 30 lakh Kumta trees in Barmer and Balotra districts. These trees generate a business of approximately 50 to 60 crore rupees every year. This figure shows that Kumta gum is not just a forest product, but has become a strong link in the rural economy. In Chohtan, Bakhasar and surrounding areas, the price of Kumta gum reaches 1200 to 1400 rupees per kilogram. This provides rural farmers with a good income without much cost. Many families have become dependent on this gum for their additional annual income.
The Kumta tree, grown in the harsh desert soil, is proving sensitive from a conservation point of view. According to Dr Pradeep Pagariya, the number of Kumta trees has been declining rapidly in recent years, and this species is now on the verge of extinction. If concrete steps are not taken in time, future generations may be deprived of this natural heritage. Experts believe that geo-tagging, scientific methods of gum collection, and marketing through organised companies can not only help conserve the trees but also ensure better and sustainable income for farmers.