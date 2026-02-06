ETV Bharat / state

Desert Gold: Why Kumta Gum Is The New Backbone Of Rural Rajasthan

Barmer: The Thar Desert is no longer defined solely by sand, hot winds, and harsh living conditions. The Kumta tree, which thrives in this challenging landscape, is now writing a new story of hope for health and the rural economy.

The Kumta tree, known botanically as Senegalia Senegal, is an iconic, drought-resistant tree, native to the arid regions of Rajasthan and Africa, highly valued for producing gum arabic. It is a small, thorny, deciduous tree commonly used to improve soil fertility and as a key ingredient in traditional dishes.

This tree has been present for centuries in areas of western Rajasthan such as Barmer, Balotra, Chohtan, and Bakhasar, but its gum is now becoming a strong source of livelihood for farmers and rural families.

But even as the tree emerged as a safe alternative livelihood, with increasing demand, dangers are also surfacing. Ayurveda expert Om Prakash Mundra expresses concern that fraud is increasing in the market in the name of Kumta gum. Some people, in their greed to extract more gum, use artificial methods by injecting chemicals into the trees. This not only reduces the quality of the gum but also gradually destroys the tree. Identifying genuine Kumta gum is easy. If it forms a good sticky consistency when dissolved in water, then it is pure gum. This property is not found in fake or adulterated gum.

The Kumta tree, with its roots firmly planted in the sand, requires neither much water nor special care. This is why it remains a source of life even in the harsh conditions of the Thar. The gum that naturally oozes from its trunk has now gained special recognition in India and abroad due to its medicinal properties. The gum from the Kumta tree is not the product of any factory or chemical process; it is entirely natural.