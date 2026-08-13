Descendants Of Rani Lakshmibai’s Loyal Bodyguards Seek 'Honour', Free Entry To Jhansi Fort
The army of the powerful Rani included about 500 Afghan Pathans, including Gul Mohammad Khan and Qasim Khan, brothers serving as bodyguards of the queen.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 3:24 AM IST|
Updated : August 13, 2026 at 3:58 AM IST
Bhopal: The heirs of the brave Afghan Pathans who guarded Rani Lakshmibai during the 1857 revolution have sought to draw attention to the fact that the descendants of these soldiers deserve more respect from authorities and have called for an exemption from the entrance fee at the Jhansi Fort for descendants of royals.
The army of the powerful Rani included about 500 Afghan Pathans, including Gul Mohammad Khan and Qasim Khan, brothers serving as bodyguards of the queen. Inducted between 1840 and 1845 to serve Maharaja Gangadhar Rao Newalkar, the brothers were enlisted into the Queen's personal guard due to their devotion, bravery, and weapon skills.
As was told by Mohammad Wasim Khan, an archaeologist from the department of the Madhya Pradesh Archaeology and a descendant of bodyguards, both brothers stood up to defend the Queen during the revolt. As British troops broke into Jhansi Fort, the Queen fled through the Bhanderi Gate along with Gul Mohammad, Qasim Khan, chiefs, and a female guard.
Qasim Khan got seriously injured during the ensuing battle against the troops of Hugh Rose in Bhander. The Queen herself made sure that he was evacuated to Kalpi, where she later died of the injuries he had sustained.
Gul Mohammad, on the other hand, stayed beside the Maharani throughout the capture of Gwalior and continued fighting with her until she died on June 17, 1858. As an illustration of the injustice regarding their recognition in history, Wasim Khan argued that the descendant of Damodar Rao – Yogesh Rao, whose forefathers were rulers of Jhansi – himself has to buy a ticket like any ordinary visitor before entering the Jhansi Fort. The question is not about the cost of the ticket; it is a question of pride and dignity.