ETV Bharat / state

Descendants Of Rani Lakshmibai’s Loyal Bodyguards Seek 'Honour', Free Entry To Jhansi Fort

Bhopal: The heirs of the brave Afghan Pathans who guarded Rani Lakshmibai during the 1857 revolution have sought to draw attention to the fact that the descendants of these soldiers deserve more respect from authorities and have called for an exemption from the entrance fee at the Jhansi Fort for descendants of royals.

The army of the powerful Rani included about 500 Afghan Pathans, including Gul Mohammad Khan and Qasim Khan, brothers serving as bodyguards of the queen. Inducted between 1840 and 1845 to serve Maharaja Gangadhar Rao Newalkar, the brothers were enlisted into the Queen's personal guard due to their devotion, bravery, and weapon skills.

As was told by Mohammad Wasim Khan, an archaeologist from the department of the Madhya Pradesh Archaeology and a descendant of bodyguards, both brothers stood up to defend the Queen during the revolt. As British troops broke into Jhansi Fort, the Queen fled through the Bhanderi Gate along with Gul Mohammad, Qasim Khan, chiefs, and a female guard.