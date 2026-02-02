ETV Bharat / state

'Derogatory Remarks' Against Chandrababu Naidu: YSRCP Leader Ambati Rambabu Remanded To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Amaravati: Former minister and YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu, who was recently arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by a special court here.

Rambabu was arrested on Saturday night in connection with two cases lodged against him at the Nallapadu police station. The twin cases were registered based on complaints filed by Guntur district TDP president Pilli Manikya Rao and the Nallapadu SI. The complainants said that Rambabu, during a visit to Gorantla in Guntur, hurled personal insults at the police and Chief Minister Chandrababu.

Following his arrest, Rambabu was produced before the Guntur Special Junior Civil Court Judge G. Sravanthi on Sunday night. The court remanded him to 14 days judicial custody.