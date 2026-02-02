'Derogatory Remarks' Against Chandrababu Naidu: YSRCP Leader Ambati Rambabu Remanded To 14-Day Judicial Custody
Rambabu was arrested on Saturday night for making allegedly derogatory remarks against Naidu during his visit to Gorantla in Guntur.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
Amaravati: Former minister and YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu, who was recently arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by a special court here.
Rambabu was arrested on Saturday night in connection with two cases lodged against him at the Nallapadu police station. The twin cases were registered based on complaints filed by Guntur district TDP president Pilli Manikya Rao and the Nallapadu SI. The complainants said that Rambabu, during a visit to Gorantla in Guntur, hurled personal insults at the police and Chief Minister Chandrababu.
Following his arrest, Rambabu was produced before the Guntur Special Junior Civil Court Judge G. Sravanthi on Sunday night. The court remanded him to 14 days judicial custody.
Following the remarks by Rambabu against the CM, agitated TDP workers attacked Rambabu's house and office. Following his arrest, Rambabu was taken to the Nallapadu police station and kept there until 7 PM on Sunday. Later, he was taken to the Guntur Government Hospital for blood pressure, diabetes tests, and an ECG. At 8:45 PM, he was produced before the local Special Junior Civil Judge's court.
Senior advocate Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, representing Rambabu, said his client was innocent adding “even though the SIT gave a clean chit stating that there was no adulteration in the Tirupati laddus, the government put up flex banners blaming the then YSRCP government”. He added that Rambabu was a responsible citizen and requested that the flex banners be removed, as the government itself had put them up “to create unrest in society”.
Read More: