ETV Bharat / state

Derek O'Brien Summoned By Kolkata Police Over TMC Billboard Dismantling Incident

Kolkata: The repercussions of the recent chaos over the dismantling of a massive Trinamool Congress billboard on Camac Street have now reached the doorsteps of Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien.

Following Abhishek Banerjee, the Kolkata police have now summoned Derek for questioning over the issue. On Sunday morning, officers from the Shakespeare Sarani police station visited Derek's residence on Prince Anwar Shah Road to serve a notice, directing him to appear on Monday.

According to police sources, officers from the Shakespeare Sarani police station arrived at Derek’s home at around 9 am on Sunday. After they called out a few times, a representative of the MP came out, and the legal police notice was handed over to him. Police said Derek was present at the spot during the Camac Street incident and allegations suggest he engaged in an altercation and scuffle with the police. The police intend to question him regarding the matter.

Earlier, on Saturday night, the police had visited Abhishek's Kalighat residence to serve him a summons. In effect, the Kolkata police have now brought two key figures of the Trinamool top leadership under the ambit of questioning regarding the Camac Street incident.

The incident occurred on August 27 when employees of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s (KMC) advertisement department arrived to dismantle a massive billboard at the Trinamool Congress office located at 9 Camac Street. They were accompanied by a large police contingent.

The KMC claimed the billboard had been installed illegally. Municipal workers arrived at the site equipped with gas cutters to remove it. However, a violent scuffle broke out between Trinamool Congress workers and supporters on one side, and the police and municipal staff on the other, over the removal of the billboard.