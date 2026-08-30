Derek O'Brien Summoned By Kolkata Police Over TMC Billboard Dismantling Incident
Police said Derek engaged in an altercation and scuffle with the police during the incident on August 27, reports Surajit Dutta.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Kolkata: The repercussions of the recent chaos over the dismantling of a massive Trinamool Congress billboard on Camac Street have now reached the doorsteps of Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien.
Following Abhishek Banerjee, the Kolkata police have now summoned Derek for questioning over the issue. On Sunday morning, officers from the Shakespeare Sarani police station visited Derek's residence on Prince Anwar Shah Road to serve a notice, directing him to appear on Monday.
According to police sources, officers from the Shakespeare Sarani police station arrived at Derek’s home at around 9 am on Sunday. After they called out a few times, a representative of the MP came out, and the legal police notice was handed over to him. Police said Derek was present at the spot during the Camac Street incident and allegations suggest he engaged in an altercation and scuffle with the police. The police intend to question him regarding the matter.
Earlier, on Saturday night, the police had visited Abhishek's Kalighat residence to serve him a summons. In effect, the Kolkata police have now brought two key figures of the Trinamool top leadership under the ambit of questioning regarding the Camac Street incident.
The incident occurred on August 27 when employees of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s (KMC) advertisement department arrived to dismantle a massive billboard at the Trinamool Congress office located at 9 Camac Street. They were accompanied by a large police contingent.
Mission Absurd. Policemen on tax payers money. All sent in to remove one signboard of a political party. https://t.co/YVjM1Syido— Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) August 28, 2026
The KMC claimed the billboard had been installed illegally. Municipal workers arrived at the site equipped with gas cutters to remove it. However, a violent scuffle broke out between Trinamool Congress workers and supporters on one side, and the police and municipal staff on the other, over the removal of the billboard.
Police alleged obstruction of official duty. It was also alleged that a police officer's official walkie-talkie was snatched and that officers were assaulted. Additional police forces were deployed to bring the situation under control. Subsequently, a total of three FIRs were lodged at the Park Street and Shakespeare Sarani police stations. The names of several Trinamool leaders—including Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O’Brien, Vaishwanar Chatterjee, and Humayun Kabir—feature in the FIRs.
Police have already arrested 13 individuals in connection with the incident. The FIR includes several non-bailable charges, such as unlawful assembly, obstruction of public servants in the discharge of their duties, snatching of government equipment, and intimidation.
On the other hand, Trinamool Congress has lodged a counter-allegation, claiming that police and municipal workers attempted to forcibly enter the party office without any valid order.
On the day of the incident, Derek had also questioned the role of the police. He claimed that the notice issued by the municipality lacked an official's signature and—contrary to the claim that a photograph was attached—no such image was actually included. He alleged that even after prolonged discussions, police forcibly entered the building, leading to a scuffle on the staircase. Derek stated that he himself fell down during the commotion.
Trinamool Congress refuses to view the incident merely as an administrative measure. Derek alleged that the raid was conducted with political motives, claiming there was a political agenda behind taking this action just a day before a Trinamool Congress student-youth rally.
West Bengal is witnessing the steady erosion of constitutional governance and an alarming descent into a police state. When the power of the State operates without constitutional restraint, the judiciary becomes the last line of defence.— Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) August 27, 2026
If judicial intervention does not come… https://t.co/nwNgwhYgXp
Trinamool has already moved the Calcutta High Court to challenge the actions of the police and the municipal corporation. Although the party sought interim protection, the bench of Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury did not accept the plea. The court observed that orders cannot be issued based solely on apprehensions. All concerned parties have been directed to submit affidavits before the next hearing, and the court has also ordered an examination of documents related to the building's ownership.
Consequently, Trinamool Congress faces mounting pressure on two fronts: the legal battle in court and the ongoing police investigation. The summons issued to Derek—following the one sent to Abhishek—further highlighted the pressure. When Derek appears for police questioning on Monday, he is likely to face inquiries regarding exactly what transpired on Camac Street, his role in the events, and the basis of the allegations concerning the confrontation with the police.
Also Read
TMC Hoarding Removal Chaos: Three FIRs Against Abhishek, Derek, Others; 13 Arrested