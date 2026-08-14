DERC Permits Discoms To Impose Extra Surcharge Due To Rise In Fuel, Purchase Costs
The additional surcharge will be over and above the capped 10 percent FPPAS, and it will be included in the next billing cycle for consumers.
By PTI
Published : August 14, 2026 at 7:51 AM IST
New Delhi: National capital's power regulator DERC has allowed three discoms to charge an additional fuel and power purchase adjustment surcharge (FPPAS) of over 7-8 per cent for June, impacting electricity consumers in the city. The additional surcharge will be over and above the capped 10 per cent FPPAS, and it will be included in the next billing cycle for consumers.
The surcharge is now revised on a monthly basis by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC). The power discoms, BRPL (BSES Rajdhani Power Limited), BYPL (BSES Yamuna Power Limited) and TPDDL (Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited), through their separate representations, sought relaxation on the ground that the actual power purchase cost for June increased "significantly" as compared to the approved base power purchase cost.
Seeking relaxation, the discoms claimed FPPAS for June at the rate of 31.64 per cent, 24.02 per cent and 23.71 per cent, respectively. The Commission, in its August 10 order, said that the discoms will be permitted to recover an additional surcharge of 7.94 per cent (BRPL), 7.43 per cent (BYPL) and 8.50 per cent (TPDDL) for June.
Accordingly, the total FPPAS permitted to be recovered is 17.94 per cent in the case of BRPL, 17.43 per cent in the case of BYPL and 18.50 per cent in the case of TPDDL, said the order. The additional FPPAS has been allowed to enable power discoms to recover at least the reasonable part of the increase in the power purchase cost, the DERC order added.
The FPPAS, determined by the regulatory commissions, is employed to pass the changes in fuel and power procurement costs to the consumers. The surcharge is a percentage of the fixed charge and energy charge (units consumed) components of the electricity bill.
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