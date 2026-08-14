ETV Bharat / state

DERC Permits Discoms To Impose Extra Surcharge Due To Rise In Fuel, Purchase Costs

New Delhi: National capital's power regulator DERC has allowed three discoms to charge an additional fuel and power purchase adjustment surcharge (FPPAS) of over 7-8 per cent for June, impacting electricity consumers in the city. The additional surcharge will be over and above the capped 10 per cent FPPAS, and it will be included in the next billing cycle for consumers.

The surcharge is now revised on a monthly basis by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC). The power discoms, BRPL (BSES Rajdhani Power Limited), BYPL (BSES Yamuna Power Limited) and TPDDL (Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited), through their separate representations, sought relaxation on the ground that the actual power purchase cost for June increased "significantly" as compared to the approved base power purchase cost.

Seeking relaxation, the discoms claimed FPPAS for June at the rate of 31.64 per cent, 24.02 per cent and 23.71 per cent, respectively. The Commission, in its August 10 order, said that the discoms will be permitted to recover an additional surcharge of 7.94 per cent (BRPL), 7.43 per cent (BYPL) and 8.50 per cent (TPDDL) for June.