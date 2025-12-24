ETV Bharat / state

Deputy Transport Commissioner Arrested In Rs 12 Cr Disproportionate Assets Case In Telangana

Teams led by ACB Hyderabad Range-2 DSP Sridhar simultaneously conducted raids at Kishan's house in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Old Bowenpally, Secunderabad, and 11 other locations across the state. They seized cash, jewellery, and crucial documents related to illegal assets. The raids, conducted at the houses of his relatives and close associates in Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad, and Sangareddy districts, unearthed movable and immovable assets worth a total of Rs. 12.72 crore.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday arrested Mood Kishan, the Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) of Mahbubnagar, in a Disproportionate Assets case, and found assets worth Rs. 12 crores allegedly linked to him and his family members, officials said.

“Several Immovable & Movable properties, i.e., 50% Share in Lahari International Hotel, 3000 Sq yds-Royaloak furniture Space, 2-Flats in Ashoka Town Ship, 10 acres of Commercial Land in Nizamabad; 31 Acres of Agricultural land, a Polyhouse and Shed in 4000 Sft. An area in Nizampet Mandal of Sanga Reddy District and two four-wheelers (Innova Crysta & Honda City) and 1000.4 gm Gold Ornaments along with Bank balance Rs.1.37 Cr were unearthed. The total worth of all properties is about Rs. 12.72 Cr (As per document value),” the ACB said in a post on X. Following the conclusion of raids, Kishan was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Dramatic events unfolded during the raids. According to sources, the ACB officials knocked on the door of Kishan's house in Bowenpally early Tuesday morning. Kishan remained in the bathroom for some time during the raid. Searches were done as he came out, but no property documents were found, which aroused the suspicion of the ACB officials, prompting them to investigate further.

Officials during the raid (ETV Bharat)

“A document related to gold ornaments was found on Kishan's cell phone. Since it belonged to a shop in Patny Market, Secunderabad, they inquired about it. When the businessman stated that Kishan had brought and handed over the gold ornaments to his shop the previous day, the ACB officials retrieved them,” the sources added. Similarly, during the investigation, it was revealed that he had gone to a relative's house the previous night and handed over the property documents, so those were also retrieved and seized.

Kishan, who joined the transport department as an Assistant Vehicle Inspector in 1994, has faced allegations from the very beginning. He worked as a Motor Vehicle Inspector in Bodhan and also supervised the check post in Madnur. He also worked as an MVI in Nizamabad. Subsequently, Kishan worked as an RTO in Medchal and Mehdipatnam and received a promotion before moving to Mahbubnagar as Deputy Commissioner a year ago.