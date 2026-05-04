ETV Bharat / state

Deputy Tehsildar Dies By Suicide In Maharashtra's Nagpur

Police Inspector Gokul Mahajan of the MIDC police station said the deceased had called his relatives hours before dying by suicide. "He was highly emotional at the time," Mahajan said. He said the deceased stayed with his family and travelled to work to Mauda daily. "Since Sunday was his weekly off, he remained at home. His wife was out of town with their son and daughter to attend a wedding ceremony. When the deceased's sister arrived at his residence on Sunday evening, she knocked on the door and called out to him. She also tried contacting him on his cellphone, but received no response," the inspector said.



He said since the door of the house was locked from the inside, her (the deceased sister's) suspicions grew and she immediately alerted the neighbors to the situation. "Subsequently, the MIDC police were informed without delay. Upon arriving at the spot, police personnel forced open the house's door and once inside, discovered the additional tehsildar's body in the bedroom, hanging by a noose. He took the drastic step while he was alone at home," Mahajan said.



The police have conducted a panchnama (inspection at the scene of crime) and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem. The reason behind the deputy tehsildar's suicide has not yet been ascertained. No suicide note or any other suspicious objects were found at the spot. Neighbors stated that the deceased did not interact much with anyone and had been under stress for the last few days. Meanwhile, the police have registered the death and have initiated further investigation.



If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.