ETV Bharat / state

Deputy Speaker of Gujarat Assembly Jethabhai Bharwad resigns

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Assembly Deputy Speaker Jethabhai Bharwad on Thursday resigned from the post, citing his “busy schedule” and other responsibilities, the state government said in a release.

Bharwad, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma, handed over his resignation to Speaker Shankar Chaudhary at the latter’s official residence in Gandhinagar, said the release.

Chaudhary has accepted the resignation, it said. Bharwad (75), who also goes by the name Jethabhai Ahir, is a six-time MLA from Shehra constituency in Panchmahal district.

The veteran BJP MLA was elected as the Deputy Speaker for the first time in September 2021 and was re-elected to the post after the assembly elections in 2022.