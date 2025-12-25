Deputy Speaker of Gujarat Assembly Jethabhai Bharwad resigns
Published : December 25, 2025 at 5:41 PM IST|
Updated : December 25, 2025 at 6:00 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Gujarat Assembly Deputy Speaker Jethabhai Bharwad on Thursday resigned from the post, citing his “busy schedule” and other responsibilities, the state government said in a release.
Bharwad, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma, handed over his resignation to Speaker Shankar Chaudhary at the latter’s official residence in Gandhinagar, said the release.
Chaudhary has accepted the resignation, it said. Bharwad (75), who also goes by the name Jethabhai Ahir, is a six-time MLA from Shehra constituency in Panchmahal district.
The veteran BJP MLA was elected as the Deputy Speaker for the first time in September 2021 and was re-elected to the post after the assembly elections in 2022.
Spokesperson Minister Jitu Vaghani said Bharwad has resigned from the post of Deputy Speaker due to his busy schedule and various responsibilities.
"Today in Gandhinagar, he submitted his resignation letter to Gujarat Legislative Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary at his residence. Organisation Minister Ratnakar. was also present. This resignation letter was accepted by the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly," Vaghani said.
Vaghani added Bharwad is also associated with Panchmahal Dairy, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India, and other cooperative organisations.
"Along with being a cooperative leader, he is also an MLA, and hence, he will fulfil this responsibility very well. Apart from this, Jethabhai's guidance will always be available whenever needed as a leader in the party, in public life and in the co-operative sector," the Minister said.
