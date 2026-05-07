ETV Bharat / state

Deputy Jailer Ties Nuptial Knot With Former Convict In Inter-religious Wedding In Satna

Satna: In a move that has taken many by surprise, a Deputy Jailer at the Central Jail in Satna has married a prisoner who had been released after serving 14-years imprisonment some years ago. Their wedding took place at Marriage Garden in Lavkush Nagar in Chhatarpur.

Deputy Jailer or Assistant Jail Superintendent Firoza Khatoon married Dharmendra alias Abhilash according to the Hindu customs on May 5. Sources said that Abhilash had served 14 years imprisonment in a murder case pertaining to the Vice President of Chandla Municipal Council and was released from the prison in 2020. It is learnt that the two had taken a liking to each other while he was serving his sentence. The Deputy Jailer was awaiting his release after, which the two had planned to take the vows of marriage. Firoza Khatoon is currently serving as a Round Officer in the Central Jail in Satna.