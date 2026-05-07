Deputy Jailer Ties Nuptial Knot With Former Convict In Inter-religious Wedding In Satna
Firoza and Abhilash had taken to liking each other when the latter was serving a sentence in a murder case in Central Jail in Satna.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
Satna: In a move that has taken many by surprise, a Deputy Jailer at the Central Jail in Satna has married a prisoner who had been released after serving 14-years imprisonment some years ago. Their wedding took place at Marriage Garden in Lavkush Nagar in Chhatarpur.
Deputy Jailer or Assistant Jail Superintendent Firoza Khatoon married Dharmendra alias Abhilash according to the Hindu customs on May 5. Sources said that Abhilash had served 14 years imprisonment in a murder case pertaining to the Vice President of Chandla Municipal Council and was released from the prison in 2020. It is learnt that the two had taken a liking to each other while he was serving his sentence. The Deputy Jailer was awaiting his release after, which the two had planned to take the vows of marriage. Firoza Khatoon is currently serving as a Round Officer in the Central Jail in Satna.
It is learnt that the bride’s family was unhappy with the marriage as they had plans to marry her off to a suitable boy from their own community. They did not attend the wedding. Responding to queries about the wedding, she said that it was her personal decision to marry Dharmendra. "We are happy with this marriage. Every person has the right to make decisions about his or her personal life," she said.
Meanwhile, Jail Superintendent Leena Kosta said, “Deputy Jailer Firoza Khatoon has gone on leave for about 10 days. She was supposed to get married on May 5. This is Deputy Jailer Firoza's personal decision. She is also happy with her married life."