ETV Bharat / state

Deputy Election Commissioner To Review Poll Preparedness In Bengal

Data released by the Election Commission on Saturday night shows that more than 3.6 crore voters across 16 districts have been deemed eligible. ( PTI )

Kolkata: Senior deputy election commissioner Gyanesh Bharti is scheduled to reach West Bengal on Monday to review the final preparedness for the first phase of polling and the overall situation of the upcoming Assembly election. He will be accompanied by principal secretary SB Joshi and deputy secretary Abhinav Agarwal.

The trio is likely to fly from Delhi to Andal Airport in Paschim Bardhaman and spend the entire day in the district on the review process. On Tuesday, they are likely to proceed to Purab Bardhaman and Hooghly before returning to Kolkata. On Wednesday, they will hold an urgent meeting at the office of the chief electoral officer and return to Delhi at night.

During the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, allegations of gross negligence were reported from seven districts, including Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, as well as Hooghly. Bharti is expected to issue a fresh reminder to officials to ensure that all electoral guidelines are strictly adhered to in these areas in the run-up to the first phase of polling on April 23.

Data released by the Election Commission on Saturday night shows that more than 3.6 crore voters across 16 districts have been deemed eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase. This figure comprises 1.84 crore male, 1.75 crore female, and 465 third-gender voters.