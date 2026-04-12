Deputy Election Commissioner To Review Poll Preparedness In Bengal
Gyanesh Bharti may issue a fresh reminder to officials to ensure that all electoral guidelines are strictly adhered to for the first phase of polling.
Published : April 12, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
Kolkata: Senior deputy election commissioner Gyanesh Bharti is scheduled to reach West Bengal on Monday to review the final preparedness for the first phase of polling and the overall situation of the upcoming Assembly election. He will be accompanied by principal secretary SB Joshi and deputy secretary Abhinav Agarwal.
The trio is likely to fly from Delhi to Andal Airport in Paschim Bardhaman and spend the entire day in the district on the review process. On Tuesday, they are likely to proceed to Purab Bardhaman and Hooghly before returning to Kolkata. On Wednesday, they will hold an urgent meeting at the office of the chief electoral officer and return to Delhi at night.
During the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, allegations of gross negligence were reported from seven districts, including Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, as well as Hooghly. Bharti is expected to issue a fresh reminder to officials to ensure that all electoral guidelines are strictly adhered to in these areas in the run-up to the first phase of polling on April 23.
Data released by the Election Commission on Saturday night shows that more than 3.6 crore voters across 16 districts have been deemed eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase. This figure comprises 1.84 crore male, 1.75 crore female, and 465 third-gender voters.
Among districts going to polls in the first phase, Murshidabad has the highest number of voters (50.26 lakh), followed by Purba Medinipur (41.6 lakh) and Paschim Medinipur (37.7 lakh). Conversely, the Kalimpong district in North Bengal has the lowest number of electors at 2.01 lakhs. Cooch Behar has a voter count of 22.63 lakh, Jalpaiguri 17.19 lakh, Alipurduar 11.64 lakh, Darjeeling 11.1 lakh, North Dinajpur 19.68 lakh, South Dinajpur 11.59 lakh and Malda 27.91 lakh. In the western region, Bankura has 29.19 lakh voters, Purulia 22.52 lakh, Jhargram 9.1 lakh, Paschim Bardhaman 19.65 lakh, and Birbhum 26.91 lakh.
A state election commission official said this voters' list has been compiled following accurate and proper corrections and verification. "All necessary measures have been taken to ensure that eligible voters can participate in the democratic process without facing any difficulties," he added.
Voting for the first phase will take place in 152 assembly seats, while the second phase of voting on April 29 will take place across 142 seats. The counting of votes will be held on May 4.
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