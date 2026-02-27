Court Accepts EOW Closure Report in Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank Case; Ajit Pawar, Sunetra Pawar Among 75 Given Clean Chit
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police had reopened the investigation into the alleged irregularities involving thousands of crores of rupees.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 10:13 PM IST
Mumbai: A special court in Mumbai has once again granted a clean chit to 75 accused persons, including former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, newly elected Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, and her late husband in the alleged multi-crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam.
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police had reopened the investigation into the alleged irregularities involving thousands of crores of rupees. After completing the fresh probe, the EOW submitted a closure report to the court, stating that no substantive evidence was found against the accused.
On Friday, Special Sessions Judge Mahesh Jadhav accepted the closure report and dismissed the protest petitions filed in connection with the case.
In 2020, the EOW had filed a ‘C-Summary’ report before the Mumbai Sessions Court, stating that no cognisable offence had been established in the alleged irregularities related to loan sanctioning and recovery by the apex cooperative bank. The agency had concluded that there was no evidence of document fabrication, misappropriation, or abuse of office by the bank’s officials, directors, or public representatives.
The complaint filed by Surinder Arora was based largely on observations in a NABARD report, but investigators found no prosecutable offence in the loans sanctioned to cooperative institutions. At the time, the closure had brought relief to several political leaders across parties, including Ajit Pawar.
Following a change in the state government, the EOW sought the court’s permission to conduct further investigation under Section 173 of the IPC and requested the return of documents to facilitate reinvestigation.
Senior social activist Anna Hazare, along with cooperative sector leaders Shalinitai Patil and Manikrao Jadhav, and sugar factory member Kisan Kawad from Ahmednagar, had filed protest petitions opposing the initial closure report. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also moved an intervention application, which the court rejected.
While several protest petitions were filed, the court ultimately dismissed them and accepted only the petition of the original complainant, Surendra Mohan Arora, for consideration. However, the court has now dismissed the remaining objections.
The Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank, established in 1961, had allegedly sanctioned loans worth thousands of crores to several spinning mills and sugar factories. When many of these loans were not repaid, the bank reportedly suffered massive losses and financial distress.
The bank’s board of directors at various times included leaders from multiple political parties, including the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), BJP, and Shiv Sena. Apart from Ajit Pawar and Sunetra Pawar, other prominent names were also mentioned during the course of the investigation.
In August 2019, the Bombay High Court directed investigating agencies to register an FIR in the matter. The order was later challenged in the Supreme Court of India by several individuals, but the apex court upheld the High Court’s directive to proceed with the registration of offences.
Subsequently, the EOW registered an FIR at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station in Mumbai under IPC Sections 420, 409, 406, 465, 467, 468, 34, and 120B, alleging irregularities in loan disbursals amounting to approximately Rs 25,000 crore.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was also constituted to probe the alleged scam. With the court now accepting the EOW’s closure report, the accused have once again received legal relief in the long-running case.
Read More: