Court Accepts EOW Closure Report in Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank Case; Ajit Pawar, Sunetra Pawar Among 75 Given Clean Chit

After completing the fresh probe, the EOW submitted a closure report to the court, stating that no substantive evidence was found against the accused. ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: A special court in Mumbai has once again granted a clean chit to 75 accused persons, including former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, newly elected Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, and her late husband in the alleged multi-crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police had reopened the investigation into the alleged irregularities involving thousands of crores of rupees. After completing the fresh probe, the EOW submitted a closure report to the court, stating that no substantive evidence was found against the accused.

On Friday, Special Sessions Judge Mahesh Jadhav accepted the closure report and dismissed the protest petitions filed in connection with the case.

In 2020, the EOW had filed a ‘C-Summary’ report before the Mumbai Sessions Court, stating that no cognisable offence had been established in the alleged irregularities related to loan sanctioning and recovery by the apex cooperative bank. The agency had concluded that there was no evidence of document fabrication, misappropriation, or abuse of office by the bank’s officials, directors, or public representatives.

The complaint filed by Surinder Arora was based largely on observations in a NABARD report, but investigators found no prosecutable offence in the loans sanctioned to cooperative institutions. At the time, the closure had brought relief to several political leaders across parties, including Ajit Pawar.

Following a change in the state government, the EOW sought the court’s permission to conduct further investigation under Section 173 of the IPC and requested the return of documents to facilitate reinvestigation.

Senior social activist Anna Hazare, along with cooperative sector leaders Shalinitai Patil and Manikrao Jadhav, and sugar factory member Kisan Kawad from Ahmednagar, had filed protest petitions opposing the initial closure report. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also moved an intervention application, which the court rejected.