ETV Bharat / state

Depression Rattles Andhra Pradesh, Life Thrown Out Of Gear In North Districts

Amaravati/Visakhapatnam: Torrential rains lashed several parts of Andhra Pradesh due to a severe depression that crossed the coast near Kalingapatnam between 11 pm on Wednesday and 1 am on Thursday.

Incessant rains lashed mandals, from NTR to Srikakulam district. Visakhapatnam city experienced heavy downpours starting Wednesday night. The highest rainfall of 277.9 mm was recorded at Endada in the city even as water flowed down the steps leading to Simhachalam temple, resembling a waterfall.

Dozens of trees and electric poles were uprooted in the city as roads and open grounds resembled ponds. A total of 71 trees fell within the GVMC limits, including a century-old banyan tree in the 'Steel City' area. Houses were damaged in several places.

Waterlogged Nirmala Convent Road in Vijayawada (ETV Bharat)

Floodwaters also entered the IOC oil terminal in the industrial area. In the Kommadi area, rainwater flooded the cellar of 'Rakan Residency' apartments. NDRF and fire personnel safely evacuated 71 residents after midnight. Residents of an adjacent house were also rescued after their home was filled with rainwater. Rescue teams evacuated 15 families in the Vijayanagaram Teachers' Layout (near the 6th Ward Housing Board Colony) after an apartment wall collapsed, causing sewage-laden water to flood the cellar.

Collapsed culvert retaining wall near Vantadapalli check-post in Paderu Mandal, Alluri Sitarama Raju District (ETV Bharat)

Massive boulders slid down the slopes at Seethammadhara, and landslides occurred in the Lakshmi Nagar block of Gopalapatnam. Traffic came to a halt under the Chintala Agraharam railway underbridge due to accumulated rainwater. The retaining wall of the GVMC Kalyana Mandapam near the Durgalamma Temple in the 11th Ward collapsed.

Eroded Kothagalavalli Road in Balijipeta Mandal, Parvathipuram Manyam District (ETV Bharat)

Similarly, streams are in spate across North Andhra districts. Transport connectivity to hundreds of villages has been disrupted even as roads have been eroded in some areas. Inflows into the Vamsadhara and Bahuda rivers stood at 34,000 cusecs and 23,000 cusecs, respectively.

Road washed away between Vepulapadu and Ramachandrapuram villages in Buttayagudem Mandal, Eluru District (ETV Bharat)

Officials estimate that inflows into the Nagavali river could reach 23,000 cusecs. The Budameru stream near Vijayawada saw a surge in floodwaters. The impact of the rains was severe across 16 districts as floodgates at the Prakasam Barrage were lifted after water levels reached maximum capacity.

Lakkupuram village in Burja Mandal, Srikakulam District, marooned by floodwaters (ETV Bharat)

Sources said, five people died after coming in contact with live electric wires, and a boy died after a wall collapsed due to the rains. An elderly woman identified as Balija Subbamma (70) was swept away by strong current of Kondavagu stream in Maredumilli Mandal, Polavaram district.

Water flowing downstream from Prakasam Barrage (ETV Bharat)

Bridge washed away in Alluri district

Floodwaters flowed over D Agraharam bridge in GK Veedhi Mandal, Alluri Sitarama Raju district, halting transport to 20 villages on the Darakonda-Gummirevula route. Transport to 15 villages in Vanchula and Ammavari Darakonda panchayats was cut off after a bridge between Gollapalli and Chamagedda was washed away. A breach in the Pashuvubanda tank near Chaudupalli in Chintapalli Mandal caused a massive accumulation of water on the road.

Water in the Rajamahendravaram Urban Tahsildar office in East Godavari District (ETV Bharat)

Landslides occurred on the Chintalamma Ghat section of NH-516E and on the national highway stretch between Pedavalasa and Chaparatipalem in GK Veedhi Mandal. Transport was halted between Jadiguda and Chintalaveedhi in Pedabayalu Mandal due to the overflowing Peddagedda stream. A ten-feet section of the approach road at the recently constructed Rayagada bridge has caved in.