Depression Rattles Andhra Pradesh, Life Thrown Out Of Gear In North Districts
The highest rainfall of 277.9 mm was recorded at Endada in Visakhapatnam even as water flowed down the steps leading to Simhachalam temple.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Amaravati/Visakhapatnam: Torrential rains lashed several parts of Andhra Pradesh due to a severe depression that crossed the coast near Kalingapatnam between 11 pm on Wednesday and 1 am on Thursday.
Incessant rains lashed mandals, from NTR to Srikakulam district. Visakhapatnam city experienced heavy downpours starting Wednesday night. The highest rainfall of 277.9 mm was recorded at Endada in the city even as water flowed down the steps leading to Simhachalam temple, resembling a waterfall.
Dozens of trees and electric poles were uprooted in the city as roads and open grounds resembled ponds. A total of 71 trees fell within the GVMC limits, including a century-old banyan tree in the 'Steel City' area. Houses were damaged in several places.
Floodwaters also entered the IOC oil terminal in the industrial area. In the Kommadi area, rainwater flooded the cellar of 'Rakan Residency' apartments. NDRF and fire personnel safely evacuated 71 residents after midnight. Residents of an adjacent house were also rescued after their home was filled with rainwater. Rescue teams evacuated 15 families in the Vijayanagaram Teachers' Layout (near the 6th Ward Housing Board Colony) after an apartment wall collapsed, causing sewage-laden water to flood the cellar.
Massive boulders slid down the slopes at Seethammadhara, and landslides occurred in the Lakshmi Nagar block of Gopalapatnam. Traffic came to a halt under the Chintala Agraharam railway underbridge due to accumulated rainwater. The retaining wall of the GVMC Kalyana Mandapam near the Durgalamma Temple in the 11th Ward collapsed.
Similarly, streams are in spate across North Andhra districts. Transport connectivity to hundreds of villages has been disrupted even as roads have been eroded in some areas. Inflows into the Vamsadhara and Bahuda rivers stood at 34,000 cusecs and 23,000 cusecs, respectively.
Officials estimate that inflows into the Nagavali river could reach 23,000 cusecs. The Budameru stream near Vijayawada saw a surge in floodwaters. The impact of the rains was severe across 16 districts as floodgates at the Prakasam Barrage were lifted after water levels reached maximum capacity.
Sources said, five people died after coming in contact with live electric wires, and a boy died after a wall collapsed due to the rains. An elderly woman identified as Balija Subbamma (70) was swept away by strong current of Kondavagu stream in Maredumilli Mandal, Polavaram district.
Bridge washed away in Alluri district
Floodwaters flowed over D Agraharam bridge in GK Veedhi Mandal, Alluri Sitarama Raju district, halting transport to 20 villages on the Darakonda-Gummirevula route. Transport to 15 villages in Vanchula and Ammavari Darakonda panchayats was cut off after a bridge between Gollapalli and Chamagedda was washed away. A breach in the Pashuvubanda tank near Chaudupalli in Chintapalli Mandal caused a massive accumulation of water on the road.
Landslides occurred on the Chintalamma Ghat section of NH-516E and on the national highway stretch between Pedavalasa and Chaparatipalem in GK Veedhi Mandal. Transport was halted between Jadiguda and Chintalaveedhi in Pedabayalu Mandal due to the overflowing Peddagedda stream. A ten-feet section of the approach road at the recently constructed Rayagada bridge has caved in.
Power supply has been disrupted for three days in the Pedavalasa area of GK Veedhi Mandal. Floodwaters flowed over the Chintapalli-Jarrela main road after a tank overflowed near Chaudepalli in Chintapalli Mandal. Transport connectivity to 40 villages has been disrupted.
Surging floods in Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers
In Srikakulam district, crops across hundreds of acres were submerged after a massive breach occurred in the Vamsadhara-Nagavali link canal near Kaviti in LN Peta Mandal. Crops were damaged in several mandals.
Paddy crops spanning 8,000 hectares were inundated while Banana and papaya crops across an estimated 630 hectares sustained damage. Train services between Pathapatnam and Gunupur were halted after the Mahendratanaya causeway in Srikakulam district was completely submerged.
Access to dozens of villages was cut off due to surging floodwaters in the Upputeru stream near Sivarampuram in Vajrapukotturu Mandal.Strong winds caused 280 electricity poles to collapse. Sources said 34 transformers were damaged.
Streams Overflow in Undivided Krishna District
Massive volumes of water accumulated in the Budameru Diversion Canal due to incessant rains and inflows from upstream areas. Traffic between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was halted after the Wyra stream overflowed onto the road at Damuluru in Nandigama Mandal.
As many as 70 houses were damaged in Tiruvuru Mandal while drains overflowed in several parts of Vijayawada. Transport links to 20 villages across the Vijayawada, Nuzvid, and Mylavaram constituencies were cut off after the Kattaleru stream overflowed near Vinagadapa in Gampalagudem Mandal. Water entered the bus stations in Machilipatnam and Gudivada, necessitating the use of motors to pump it out.
In Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, 136 electric poles collapsed. Across seven mandals of the district, 1,842 acres of paddy crops were submerged.
In Kakinada, 1,885 acres of paddy and 16.5 hectares of horticultural crops sustained damage while power lines were snapped in Polavaram, Eluru district.
Roads at major junctions in Rajamahendravaram—including the Railway Station Road, Aryapuram, Hitech Bus Stand, and Kambalacheruvu route—were inundated.
With hill streams overflowing in the Polavaram region, large volumes of water flooded the roads in Rajavommangi, Devipatnam, Rampachodavaram, and Y Ramavaram mandals. Traffic between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh came to a halt after water flooded National Highway 326 in Chinturu mandal.
Crops across 378 hectares were submerged in West Godavari district. The flow in the Erra Kaluva (canal) intensified near Madhavavaram in Tadepalligudem Mandal. Traffic was halted on the VP Rega causeway in Garividi Mandal, Vizianagaram district, as the Chittigedda stream overflowed onto it. Banana, papaya, and drumstick crops across 103 hectares in Cheepurupalli and Garividi Mandals suffered damage.
Between 8:30 am on Wednesday and 8:30 am on Thursday, the highest rainfall was recorded as follows:
277.9 mm in Endada (Visakhapatnam district)
193.1 mm in Kothavalasa (Vizianagaram district)
186.8 mm in Seethampeta (Parvathipuram Manyam district)
173.2 mm in Gannavaram (Krishna district)
171.2 mm in Samalkota (Kakinada district)
166.9 mm in Kovilam (Srikakulam district)
158.0 mm in Mummidivaram (Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district). Heavy to very heavy rains also occurred in the NTR, Krishna, Guntur, and Palnadu districts.
Similarly, between 8:30 am and 8:00 pm on Thursday, significant rainfall was recorded in the state with 109.25 mm in Chilakapalle (Parvathipuram Manyam), 106 mm in Rajamahendravaram, 71.75 mm in Kakinada, 70.31 mm in Bobbili (Vizianagaram district), 64.75 mm in A. Konduru (NTR district), and 60.5 mm in Devipatnam (Polavaram district).
Light to moderate rains are likely in several parts of the coastal region on Friday and Saturday. Heavy rainfall may occur in one or two places while winds are expected to blow at speeds of up to 60 kmph.
On Friday, rainfall is likely in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, West Godavari, NTR, Eluru, East Godavari, Kakinada, Krishna, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Srikakulam districts. The India Meteorological Department has warned of possible flash floods in isolated areas.
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