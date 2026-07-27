ETV Bharat / state

Depression Over Bay Of Bengal Intensifies, IMD Warns Of Very Heavy Rains In South Bengal

Kolkata: A depression over Bay of Bengal has led to intermittent rainfall since Sunday night with the weather office predicting heavy showers from Monday afternoon till Tuesday.

In a forecast issued at around 1 pm, the Alipore Weather Office stated that the depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining coasts of West Bengal and North Odisha has intensified into a deep depression. It is likely to cross the coast on Monday, causing heavy rainfall in South Bengal.

According to an official, moving northward at a very slow pace of around 3 km/hr over the past few hours, the depression has intensified into a deep depression. The coastal region between Balasore and Canning has been identified as the likely landfall area and the deep depression may cross this coastal stretch by Monday afternoon, he said.

Rainfall is likely to increase in several districts of South Bengal due to the deep depression. Moderate to heavy rain is expected in coastal districts and various parts of the Gangetic West Bengal region. The forecast also indicates the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall in some areas.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall (ranging from 7 to 20 cm) may occur at one or two places in East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, and South 24 Parganas.