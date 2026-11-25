Depressed Over Husband's Death, Woman Poisons Minor Children, Ends Life In Telangana
Police said the elder son, Nissanuddin (8), died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday night, while the younger son, Nahim, remains critical at a Hyderabad hospital.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST
Konijarla: Unable to cope with her husband's demise, a mentally depressed woman poisoned her two minor children and died by suicide in Lalapuram under the Konijarla police station of Telangana's Khammam district, police said on Wednesday.
While one of the children died on Tuesday night, another is undergoing treatment in Hyderabad, an official said.
Sub-inspector Haritha said the woman has been identified as Sheikh Ramzanbi (29), who was married to Sheikh Akbar of Lalapuram nine years ago. The couple had two children — Nissanuddin (8) and Nahim (6).
However, when Akbar died of illness three years ago, Ramzanbi went into depression, worrying about the children's future. On November 19, she mixed rat poison in almond milk, gave it to the two sons before consuming it herself.
After two days, both the children started vomiting due to the poison's reaction, and Ramzanbi also fell seriously ill. The family members rushed her to a private hospital in Khammam.
Since the condition of both the children was critical, they were referred to Hyderabad for advanced treatment. However, Nahim died on Tuesday afternoon while undergoing treatment, and Ramzanbi also succumbed at a hospital in Khammam that night.
Police said Nissanuddin is undergoing treatment in Hyderabad. "Based on the complaint of the deceased's maternal uncle, Sheikh Saidulu, a case has been registered, and police are investigating the matter," Haritha said.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
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