ETV Bharat / state

Depressed Over Husband's Death, Woman Poisons Minor Children, Ends Life In Telangana

Konijarla: Unable to cope with her husband's demise, a mentally depressed woman poisoned her two minor children and died by suicide in Lalapuram under the Konijarla police station of Telangana's Khammam district, police said on Wednesday.

While one of the children died on Tuesday night, another is undergoing treatment in Hyderabad, an official said.

Sub-inspector Haritha said the woman has been identified as Sheikh Ramzanbi (29), who was married to Sheikh Akbar of Lalapuram nine years ago. The couple had two children — Nissanuddin (8) and Nahim (6).

However, when Akbar died of illness three years ago, Ramzanbi went into depression, worrying about the children's future. On November 19, she mixed rat poison in almond milk, gave it to the two sons before consuming it herself.

After two days, both the children started vomiting due to the poison's reaction, and Ramzanbi also fell seriously ill. The family members rushed her to a private hospital in Khammam.