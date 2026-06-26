ETV Bharat / state

DAE Sets Up World's First Hydrogen Production Facility At IGCAR

Chennai: In a major boost to India's clean energy and advanced nuclear technology programme, the Department of Atomic Energy on Friday established the world's first hydrogen production facility using nuclear process heat at the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research in Kalpakkam near here.

The facility was inaugurated by Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and chairman, Atomic Energy Commission (AEC), in the presence of Sreekumar G Pillai, Director, Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR).

The facility has been established as a technology demonstrator to validate the production of hydrogen using nuclear energy through the Copper–Chlorine (Cu–Cl) thermochemical process developed indigenously by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai.

The successful integration of nuclear process heat with hydrogen generation marks a pioneering technological breakthrough and opens a promising pathway for large-scale, carbon-free hydrogen production using advanced nuclear reactors, a release from IGCAR said.

Hydrogen is widely regarded as a key energy carrier for the future and is expected to play a pivotal role in the global transition towards clean and sustainable energy systems.