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Deoghar Transgender Group Wins Praises For Serving Kanwariyas

The camp run by the transgender community has emerged as a distinctive example of faith, service and social commitment.

Deoghar Transgender Group Wins Praises For Serving Kanwariyas
Deoghar Transgender Group Wins Praises For Serving Kanwariyas (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 15, 2026 at 9:50 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Deoghar: A service camp run by members of the transgender community along the Kanwariya path in Jharkhand's Deoghar has emerged as a unique example of devotion and community service during the ongoing Shravani Mela.

Numerous service camps have been set up across the fairgrounds and along the Kanwariya route to assist pilgrims visiting Deoghar. While the district administration, local residents and various social organisations are involved in serving the Kanwariyas, the camp organised by the transgender community has drawn particular attention.

The camp provides pilgrims with drinking water, sharbat, medicines and a place to rest. Hundreds of Kanwariyas reportedly visit the camp every day, with many stopping to take a break after long journeys.

Deoghar Transgender Group Wins Praises For Serving Kanwariyas
Deoghar Transgender Group Wins Praises For Serving Kanwariyas (ETV Bharat)

Camp Runs Throughout Shravan

According to organiser Ajit Prakash, the transgender community has been running the service camp throughout the month of Shravan for the past two years. The camp was previously operated only on Mondays but was later extended to the entire month in view of the large number of pilgrims and the community’s commitment to service.

Mahamandaleshwar Rajnand Giri, popularly known as 'Rose Mausi', said the initiative combines faith with service. Pilgrims are provided with water, sharbat, medicines and resting facilities according to their needs.

She said the camp is funded entirely through donations and offerings received by the transgender community. The contributions made to the community are used to provide services to pilgrims visiting the camp.

The initiative has also received appreciation from local residents and visitors. Bhojpuri singer Arvind Akela Kallu said visiting the 'Ardhanarishwar' camp evokes a unique feeling and praised the dedication of those involved in serving the pilgrims.

Several service camps have been established along the Kanwariya route from Sultanganj to Deoghar during the Shravani Mela, offering various facilities to devotees. However, the camp run by the transgender community has emerged as a distinctive example of faith, service and social commitment.

Also Read

  1. Haridwar Questions Wisdom Of Devotees Leaving Behind Heaps Of Garbage During Kanwar Mela
  2. Kanwar Mela Witnesses Record Arrival Of 4.80 Crore Devotees To Haridwar

TAGGED:

SHRAVAN MELA JHARKHAND
DEOGHAR KINNAR SAMAJ
DEOGHAR TRANSGENDER CAMP
TRANSGENDER COMMUNITY DHEOGHAR
KANWARIYAS

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